Exhibition opens on British Arts and Crafts movement

  21:30 UTC+8, 2024-12-12
The exhibition explores the work of William Morris, one of the movement's biggest proponents, and his design philosophy that is focused around elegance and simplicity.
A poster promotes the exhibition.

The "William Morris & The British Arts and Crafts Movement, An Encounter with Beauty" exhibition will open on Friday at Shanghai World Expo Museum, featuring 123 pieces (sets) from Victoria and Albert Museum's collection.

William Morris (1834-1896) was a famous British designer, poet, and craftsman. The Arts and Crafts movement originated in the United Kingdom in the second half of the 19th century. Morris and John Ruskin were key figures.

They opposed the coarseness and dehumanization brought about by industrialization, advocated the revival of medieval art and pursued the use of natural materials and simple, elegant designs.

The exhibition will lead visitors to explore the art of the movement led by Morris, the father of modern design, through three chapters – "Motifs," "Making," and "Society."

Ti Gong

A clock on display.

The exhibition hall is divided into four areas, each using different colors to show the simple, natural, and layered layout of the entire exhibition.

The preface Hall "Origin" outlines the origin and representative figures of the British Arts and Crafts movement, including the rare display of Morris' wallpaper design manuscript.

Morris was happy to participate in the design and production himself as he was good at making wallpaper, carpets, and furniture with a natural and simple style.

In terms of design philosophy, he emphasized the combination of practicality and aesthetics, focusing on the natural texture of materials and manual skills.

This exhibition will display a series of design works from graphic patterns and book bindings to textiles and indoor furniture decorations that fully display Morris' philosophy of "creating beautiful and practical items for the masses."

Visitors can also explore the source of inspiration for Arts and Crafts designers at that time.

Morris' most famous and commercially successful furnishing textile – "Strawberry Thief" will be featured at the exhibition.

Victoria and Albert Museum originated from the first World Expo held in London in 1851. It's the world's largest decorative art and design museum. Shanghai World Expo Museum, born from the successful and unforgettable 2010 Shanghai World Expo, comprehensively displays the World Expo theme.

It is the second joint exhibition by the two museums.

If you go:

Opening hours: Through April 6 (closed on Mondays), 9am-5pm

Address: 818 Mengzi Road, Huangpu District 黄浦区蒙自路818号

Admission: Free

Shanghai World Expo Museum
Huangpu
