Forum invites locals, expats to explore art and urban spaces

Shanghai residents, expats and tourists are invited to participate in the 29th SEA-Hi Forum on Saturday, focusing on how art can reshape urban spaces and influence public life.

The event at the Shanghai Design Center in downtown Huangpu District brings renowned architects, artists and curators together to explore the theme "Dreaming Spaces, Drawing Futures."

The forum will feature Philip Tinari, CEO of UCCA Center for Contemporary Art, who will share his experiences with art projects across five Chinese cities.

Tinari will discuss how art adapts to different spaces and engages audiences uniquely, drawing from his extensive career in curating international exhibitions.

Wang Zigeng, an architect and professor at the Central Academy of Fine Arts, will speak about the role of public art in urban planning, using examples from his work on the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Biennale and the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

Contemporary artist Hu Yinping will provide a personal perspective on blending everyday life with artistic practice.

Multidisciplinary artist Yuan Long will focus on how digital ecosystems and technology integrate with public art. Yuan will share insights from his installations that connect people and nature using dynamic data and storytelling.

The forum will also include Wang Mingying, deputy director of Shanghai's Urban Renewal and Public Space Promotion Center, who will offer a local perspective on the interplay between public art and urban spaces.

Attendees can interact with the speakers by submitting questions in advance or on the day of the event. The most popular comments on the forum's online platform will win commemorative gifts, which can be collected during check-in. All participants will also receive a small gift.