'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 95: 开卷有益 (kāi juàn yǒu yì)

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

Fiorella, an Ecuadorian girl, has a deep love for reading. She believes that reading is of great importance. Every time she reads an article or a book, she learns a lot, which fuels her curiosity to further explore her interests. As the Chinese proverb she loves says, '开卷有益,' reading has become an indispensable part of her life.

Share with us the Chinese proverbs that you think are timeless. Please contact juliezhu@shanghaidaily.com.