'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 97: 水滴石穿 (shui di shi chuan)

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

Jennie, from Russia, has found immense joy in exploring Chinese culture through the Chinese language. She believes that while learning Chinese may be challenging, as the saying goes, '水滴石穿,' with perseverance and determination, any difficulty can be overcome. This idiom not only motivates her in learning Chinese culture, but also inspires her to encourage others to stay focused and make steady progress towards their goals.

