'Local lingo: Express yourself!' Episode 98: 愿新年,胜旧年 (yuàn xīn nián , shèng jiù nián)

Language is the road map of a culture.

In this column, we will invite expats to introduce their favorite Chinese words, phrases, idioms, poems and more in a one-minute video. We hope this will serve as a window through which you can better understand Chinese culture, mindset and wit.

Nan Zhuhyung, a Korean student studying at Fudan University, expressed her New Year's wishes with the phrase "愿新年,胜旧年". This Chinese saying, originally from "Shuangyan'er: Chinese New Year's Eve" by the Song Dynasty poet Yang Wujiu, means "May the new year be better than the old". It is commonly used during Chinese New Year to express hopes for a prosperous and happy year ahead.

