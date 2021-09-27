﻿
Feature / District

Wangjin Village develops rural industries

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  12:25 UTC+8, 2021-09-27
Wangjin Village in Zhujiajiao Town has focused on the integrated development of primary, secondary and tertiary industries in recent years, eyeing rural industry revitalization.
Wangjin Village in Zhujiajiao Town has focused on the integrated development of primary, secondary and tertiary industries in recent years, eyeing rural industry revitalization.

Its bonsai art village provides beautiful landscapes. Common saplings present a majestic panorama through villagers' precise trimmings and arrangements.

Covering 560 mu (37.3 hectares), the art village has introduced fine bonsai works from Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau. It has served as an exchange platform for China's bonsai art and culture and for the planting and display of bonsai flowers.

The goal is to create China's first bonsai-themed culture village, merging bonsai art, flower art, industry development, research and education, cultural communication and leisure to boost cultural tourism and promote traditional Chinese culture.

Bonsai art village

Not far from the bonsai art village, there is a turf where horses are kept and trained.

Covering an area of 250 mu, Shanghai Meadowbrook Equestrian Center has about 100 horses of fine breeds.

It has two indoor horse ranches with first-class equipment with one-on-one training provided, enabling equestrian enthusiasts to enjoy customized and professional equestrian classes and safe riding experiences.

In addition to equestrian training, various activities can be conducted here, promising fun tour experiences for visitors.

The Wangjin Village has a dense network of waterways and fertile soil, making it an ideal place for the growth of high-quality paddy.

In 2017, the village allocated more than 1,500 mu of land to an agricultural company to plant paddy.

At present, villagers have reaped a per capita income of 30,000 yuan (US$4,640) on average annually.

The village will promote a selection and training program for young people, nurturing the new generation of professional farmers and inspiring rural talents in the next development phase to further boost rural revitalization and increase the income of local farmers.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
﻿
