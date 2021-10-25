Historical journey along G318 Natinoal Highway

﻿
Feature / District

  12:30 UTC+8, 2021-10-25
"Road Culture in China," the country's first exhibition combining construction history, on-site investigation materials and cultures of different areas along the G318 National Highway, is on display at the Shanghai Auto Museum through January 6.

The curator aims to show the "skeleton" of this highway, which is located at the 30th parallel of north latitude, and the panorama of a so-called "the avenue of Chinese culture and landscape."

Si Shushu / Ti Gong

Covering more than 5,470 kilometers, the G318 starts in Shanghai and ends in Nyalam County in the Tibet Autonomous Region, crossing eight provinces throughout the country.

Based on the G318, the exhibition examines the history of highway construction after the founding of the People's Republic of China in terms of time and connects China's Third Ladder to its First Ladder in term of space. It also shows the dauntless spirit of Chinese people.

The design concept of the exhibition hall is based on the "Oriental Eye," showcasing the unique nature of the G318.

Looking down the venue, visitors can see the entire structure, which looks like an eye. The curator hopes the world learns more about China through the "Oriental Eye."

Si Shushu / Ti Gong

Pictures, videos and exhibits provide visitors with an immersive experience.

One highlight is a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, which has driven through the G318 multiple times. Classic car collections such as BJ-212 and Santana also present the charm of highway travel.

Si Shushu / Ti Gong

After the promotion of the G318 National Highway for so many years, more people have come to appreciate its value, and vlogs about travels on it have become popular on social media.

The auto museum opened in 2007 as the first automobile-themed museum in China. Covering an area of 28,000 square meters, the museum has hundreds of vintage cars and accessories, chronicling the evolution of cars over the past hundreds of years.

The museum also has activities, such as traveling in vintage cars, to narrow the gap between visitors and vintage cars and offer the charming history of them.

Advance reservations through the museum's official WeChat account are required.

Si Shushu / Ti Gong

A visitor stamps on the map of the G318 National Highway as a souvenir.

'Road Culture in China' exhibition

Dates: Through January 6

Venue: Shanghai Auto Museum

Tickets: Free

Address: 215 Bole Rd

博乐路215号

Source: SHINE
