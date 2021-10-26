﻿
Feature / District

New ecological park taking shape in Xinchi

A polder field area with the flavor of Shanghai's rural and the watertown features of Jiangnan has been almost completed at the Xinchi Village of Jinze Town.
A polder field area with the flavor of Shanghai's rural and the watertown features of Jiangnan (south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) has been almost completed at the Xinchi Village of Jinze Town.

Covering 810 mu (54 hectares), the field, surrounded by dikes and with new ecological landscapes, maintains the original forests, farmlands, rivers and villages. Through protection and planting, a natural resource repository is formed.

About 1,500 original bushes have been maintained, and 145 varieties of which have been selected for replanting and included in the resource repository as samples. Their natural living environment will be replicated gradually for science popularization and research.

Also, using purification techniques, the traditional fish pond will be turned into an ecological resource.

Twenty-five species of aquatic animals from Dianshan Lake and nearby rivers and waters have been placed in relevant ecological breeding areas to curb water pollution and facilitate the establishment of an aquatic ecology animal population.

The fine ecological environment of the area has also attracted a large number of egrets.

An intelligent-plus approach has been introduced. Real-time data collection and monitoring has been achieved on the water quality of drainage outlets to detect and analyze problems in a timely manner.

By monitoring the soil's humidity, people can gauge the amount of water required by crops and nutrition needs. This allows more accurate control of irrigation water and the amount of fertilizers applied, cuts water discharge and curbs pollution from the roots, providing an experience worth sharing in the Yangtze River Delta region.

Forest areas, water banks, paddy fields and Jiangnan-style villages are a perfect combination for the area.

With a total investment of 60 million yuan (US$9.37 million), ecological wetlands, farmlands and dikes have been built. Farmlands and forest upgrades, smart agriculture and village environment improvement projects have been undertaken.

Two sightseeing routes have been constructed, linking four attractions.

The area is expected to become a new popular destination to experience the natural scenery of Jiangnan villages.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
﻿
