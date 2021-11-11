Yangpu steps up plans to increase digital community services

Yangpu has mapped out a plan to develop 18 benchmark scenarios to improve the activities of people's daily lives through increased digital services.

The plan involves cultivating people's livelihoods, improving well-being, promoting the healthy development of new digital services and new business forms, and improving the accuracy, sufficiency and balance of services.

The initiative is in line with a guideline to build a "digital transformation demonstration area in Shanghai and comprehensively promote it in Yangpu District for the next two years to 2023."

The district will address health and education as priorities to promote the fundamental livelihood of people and put more public services online to improve living standards.

Digitalized healthcare program

Yangpu will promote the digital transformation of medical services through healthcare mobile apps and one-stop diagnosis, appointment, payment, prescription and dispensing, screening, treating chronic diseases and vaccinating services. The district will also promote the mobile apps of family doctors.



The plan covers community health service centers across the district. Doctors will be able to log in to their mobile app by phone and provide medical services to residents at any time.

The apps of online hospitals will also offer functions for appointments, diagnosis, electronic prescriptions, medical insurance settlements and payments, among others.

Meanwhile, Yangpu has launched a test run of online payments linked to patients' personal credit ratings. It involves all hospitals and community health centers in the district.

Also being promoted are one-stop services for newborns and those pass away, including birth certificate printing, immunization, insurance and household registration and the upload of a resident's death certificate. At present, the app is used in accordance with the guidelines and requirements of the municipal big data center.

A data sub-center is being built to support healthcare analysis and diagnoses, improving the timeliness and accuracy of decision-making in health issues.

In line with the national fitness program, Yangpu has built a digital national fitness system as a powerful starting point for a pilot city of national sports activity.

It will develop an extensive sports information service platform, and improve the quality and efficiency of intelligent services and management of sports.

The online platform will help strengthen the national fitness service, improve the efficiency of public sports services, integrate venue resources to innovate a new model of sports digital services.

An electronic map of national fitness has been officially launched.

Cloud culture makes life better

Yangpu has built more smart venues to enable a better life for its residents. Yangpu Library is taking the lead in "mobile book borrowing" ahead of all district libraries in Shanghai.



The library's self-service borrowing and returning is fast and safe. It has launched an "augmented reality intelligent interactive guide" which uses as its benchmark the scene in the library and the real-time position of readers.

It integrates real-time guide navigation and panoramic scanning and shows the architectural beauty of the library to readers through virtual images and real-world interaction.

It has created the first audio reading space in the city, providing readers with a large number of high-quality audio books that can be listened to freely, and is equipped with physical books with corresponding themes to provide readers with "sound" reading experience services.

Yangpu has deepened the digitization of public culture, improving the supply of online services.

In the first half of this year, Yangpu Library carried out more than 100 online activities, including cultural lectures, collection recommendations, online live streaming, online exhibitions and research notes, with more than 400,000 participants.

The webcast of "Dawn – Red Shanghai" – the themed art exhibition celebrating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China – was watched by more than 2 million netizens.

The library's "Meditation Forum," "Window of Europe" and other brand activities will continue to carry out online activities based on new media platforms such as the cultural cloud and live streaming.

Yangpu Cultural Center is constantly enriching its database, including the shooting and uploading of 100 activities, and sorting out and summarizing the materials in existing areas such as "cloud classroom," "cloud exhibition," "cloud live broadcast" and "cloud show."

Education resources available online

Yangpu is also promoting the reform of digital education.



The district has identified three demonstration and 11 experimental schools as well as another three schools that meet project criteria to boost the development of digital education.

It will focus on the implementation of new curriculum and teaching materials in senior high schools, teaching and learning modes based on teaching reform and integration of information technology, and online education innovation.

Yangpu has upgraded the online teaching platform and built a map of the whole learning period based on curriculum standards in pilot disciplines and structure and systemized the relationship between various resources.

It has enriched teaching resources, collected student learning data, supported the transformation of teaching and learning modes, and supported online and offline teaching innovation since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yangpu has also improved the "shared and interactive information service platform," strengthening the quality assurance of educational data, improved the efficiency of educational data management, and promoted the aggregation and sharing of teaching data and management data.

It has built a complete picture of schools, teachers and students and promoted the re-engineering of management and service processes by establishing an educational big data analysis model.

The district has built a comprehensive curriculum resource platform, integrated an online space for children's creativity, focused on discipline literacy and thinking modes, and provided students with curriculum resources in key fields, such as comprehensive practical activities and interdisciplinary courses.

Practical tests have shown the platforms work and the construction and upgrading has been completed.

Smart services for people in need

Yangpu is actively exploring and expanding the potential of the "community cloud" for residential areas. With a "one-stop service and unified management" framework, it is collecting address, population, housing and business information, and updating details on neighborhood committees, elderly care, rescue and voluntary services, care for children in trouble, community activity and pet raising, etc.



This year, in combination with COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control work, Yangpu has completed a survey of new migrant workers and multi-purpose buildings in the "community cloud."

The district has also instructed neighborhood committees to undertake population information collection and management and improve the population dynamics database.

Apart from the "community cloud," Yangpu has provided and continues to promote a "smart companion" service for the elderly. Using television, touch screen and other information equipment, 963 elderly people have been provided with the audio and video interactive services.

With homecare service at the core, Yangpu has built a digital elderly care network by using technologies such as the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and big data.

The district has piloted an "intelligent full coverage care community" (IACC) in Kongjiang Road Community, and explored a new model for community elderly medical care services by closely focusing on application scenarios such as medicine, healthcare, food and prevention. The WeChat public account "IACC smart elderly care in Kongjiang Road Community" is also promoted online.