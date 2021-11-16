﻿
Indoor ski simulators taking off in district

  10:30 UTC+8, 2021-11-16       0
Indoor ski simulators are becoming popular in Songjiang District as the 2022 Olympic Winter Games to be held in Beijing are triggering increased interest in skiing.
"The number of customers coming here to inquire about ski training has increased by 30 percent," said Tan Rongrong, a coach at Let's Ski Indoor Ski Center along the district's Sichen Highway.

The majority of Shanghai's many ski centers are using ski simulators. Originating in the Netherlands, the simulators were introduced in China around 2015. Overcoming seasonal and venue limitations, they can raise ski learning efficiency and change friction ratios.

Compared with real snow slides, the simulators provide smoother slides and users are less likely to fall down. A large mirror in front of each simulator enables people to watch themselves and mind their movements. In addition, people don't have to fear colliding with other learners, as each simulator usually has only one slide.

Songjiang has two indoor ski centers providing simulated ski experiences. Let's Ski has three slides and can accommodate up to 16 people at the same time. Zero Ski Indoor Training Center has four slides and can accommodate up to 30 people.

Source: SHINE
