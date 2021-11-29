﻿
Feature / District

United Imaging wins top award for magnetic resonance equipment

﻿ Li Xinran
Li Xinran
  14:03 UTC+8, 2021-11-29       0
Jiading-based Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co has won the first prize in the National Scientific and Technological Progress Award 2020.
﻿ Li Xinran
Li Xinran
  14:03 UTC+8, 2021-11-29       0

Jiading-based Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co has won the first prize in the National Scientific and Technological Progress Award 2020 early this month.

It is a recognition of its independent development and industrialization of high-end magnetic resonance medical imaging equipment.

United Imaging developed China's first 3.0T magnetic resonance machine which changed the situation of the lack of high-end imaging core technology in China and reconstructed the international industrial pattern of high-end medical equipment.

Magnetic resonance is a key for the imaging diagnosis of major diseases such as cardiovascular, neuro and tumor. It is regarded as an important symbol of modern medical treatment.

The United Imaging broke through a series of core key technologies to develop, manufacture and supply China's first 3.0T high field magnetic resonance machine.

"From the beginning of its establishment, United Imaging was determined to change the current situation of the industry, and the only way to change is independent innovation," said Zhang Qiang, chairman and chief executive officer of the United Imaging.

The project has obtained 147 intellectual property rights, including 124 invention patents, and built a complete independent intellectual property system.

"The key to the success is to create an innovation ecosystem suitable for the integration of industry, university, research and medicine," said Zhang.

China has become the third country to independently research and develop all core components of high field magnetic resonance.

The product has achieved large-scale manufacture and clinical application and cultivated and constructed a complete production, manufacturing and supply chain system.

United Imaging products have been recognized by a number of top-tier hospitals in China and adopted by nearly 1,000 hospitals throughout the country.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     