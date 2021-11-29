United Imaging wins top award for magnetic resonance equipment

Jiading-based Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co has won the first prize in the National Scientific and Technological Progress Award 2020.

Jiading-based Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co has won the first prize in the National Scientific and Technological Progress Award 2020 early this month.

It is a recognition of its independent development and industrialization of high-end magnetic resonance medical imaging equipment.

United Imaging developed China's first 3.0T magnetic resonance machine which changed the situation of the lack of high-end imaging core technology in China and reconstructed the international industrial pattern of high-end medical equipment.

Magnetic resonance is a key for the imaging diagnosis of major diseases such as cardiovascular, neuro and tumor. It is regarded as an important symbol of modern medical treatment.

The United Imaging broke through a series of core key technologies to develop, manufacture and supply China's first 3.0T high field magnetic resonance machine.

"From the beginning of its establishment, United Imaging was determined to change the current situation of the industry, and the only way to change is independent innovation," said Zhang Qiang, chairman and chief executive officer of the United Imaging.

The project has obtained 147 intellectual property rights, including 124 invention patents, and built a complete independent intellectual property system.

"The key to the success is to create an innovation ecosystem suitable for the integration of industry, university, research and medicine," said Zhang.

China has become the third country to independently research and develop all core components of high field magnetic resonance.

The product has achieved large-scale manufacture and clinical application and cultivated and constructed a complete production, manufacturing and supply chain system.

United Imaging products have been recognized by a number of top-tier hospitals in China and adopted by nearly 1,000 hospitals throughout the country.