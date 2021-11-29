Intelligent transportation is in fast lane

Jiading New Town will become a test ground for intelligent transport by the end of this year.

An intelligent connected vehicle demonstration operation area will be built to promote the large-scale demonstration application of autonomous taxis, buses and special vehicles to realize the urban scene demonstration application of intelligent connected vehicles and prepare for commercial operation in the next stage.

In particular, an efficient and convenient intelligent transportation innovation ecosystem will be built for the pilot application of one-stop travel service – MaaS, mobility as a service, and create a one-stop experience of smart city travel service.

Smart bus operations and smart train demonstration will be implemented at the same time.

Smart road has come to the fore, but urban road networks are complicated, making the construction of smart roads a tough task.

As there is no existing standard at home and abroad, Jiading, together with universities and enterprises, studied and formulated version 1.0 of the "Jiading standard" for smart roads – the Technical Guidelines for Smart Road Construction.

With unified and standardized technical guidelines, Jiading realized the high-quality construction of smart roads, promoted the high-quality development of intelligent transportation system and became the first to map out urban smart road construction standards at home and abroad.

Jiading has taken the lead in developing intelligent connected vehicles in China in recent years. At present, 18 enterprises and more than 200 vehicles are involved.

It is expected that by 2022, most of Jiading's roads will be opened for ICV operation test, covering 464 square kilometers.