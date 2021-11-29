﻿
Feature / District

Intelligent transportation is in fast lane

﻿ Li Xinran
Li Xinran
  14:03 UTC+8, 2021-11-29       0
Jiading New Town will become a test ground for intelligent transport by the end of this year.
﻿ Li Xinran
Li Xinran
  14:03 UTC+8, 2021-11-29       0

Jiading New Town will become a test ground for intelligent transport by the end of this year.

An intelligent connected vehicle demonstration operation area will be built to promote the large-scale demonstration application of autonomous taxis, buses and special vehicles to realize the urban scene demonstration application of intelligent connected vehicles and prepare for commercial operation in the next stage.

In particular, an efficient and convenient intelligent transportation innovation ecosystem will be built for the pilot application of one-stop travel service – MaaS, mobility as a service, and create a one-stop experience of smart city travel service.

Smart bus operations and smart train demonstration will be implemented at the same time.

Smart road has come to the fore, but urban road networks are complicated, making the construction of smart roads a tough task.

As there is no existing standard at home and abroad, Jiading, together with universities and enterprises, studied and formulated version 1.0 of the "Jiading standard" for smart roads – the Technical Guidelines for Smart Road Construction.

With unified and standardized technical guidelines, Jiading realized the high-quality construction of smart roads, promoted the high-quality development of intelligent transportation system and became the first to map out urban smart road construction standards at home and abroad.

Jiading has taken the lead in developing intelligent connected vehicles in China in recent years. At present, 18 enterprises and more than 200 vehicles are involved.

It is expected that by 2022, most of Jiading's roads will be opened for ICV operation test, covering 464 square kilometers.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     