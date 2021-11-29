﻿
Feature / District

Nanxiang Hospital hooks into 5G remote smart medical services

The Smart Medical Center of Nanxiang Hospital has kicked off trial operation, providing remote medical services and 5G technologies.
The Smart Medical Center of Nanxiang Hospital has kicked off trial operation, providing remote medical services and 5G technologies.

"I was thinking about whether to transfer to another hospital or not, but I didn't expect to be able to consult with the experts from top hospitals at Nanxiang Hospital," a parent of a sick girl said happily.

The girl received consultations from experts of Ruijin Hospital North and Children's Hospital of Shanghai.

"In 2017, we joined the Pediatric Medical Consortium of Children's Hospital of Shanghai. After removing obstacles such as signal delays, we can communicate and transmit the reports through broadband in real time, which truly benefits patients," Dong Wei, director of the Pediatrics Department of Nanxiang Hospital, said.

The Smart Medical Center can also provide remote outpatient services to community-level hospitals, helping patients from Jiading to seek professional medical service.

The smart medical system can also help people from outside Shanghai to conveniently receive proper medical services.

A patient from Deqin County People's Hospital from Southwestern China's Yunnan Province received real-time medical service from Wu Hui at Nanxiang Hospital.

"It's magical as I thought I received medical checks from a robot at first," the patient said with a surprised smile. Three district medical institutions, Nanxiang Hospital, Maternity and Child Health Hospital and Nanxiang Town Community Health Service Center have all launched Internet diagnosis and treatment services.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
