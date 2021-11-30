Cultural experience for foreign students from Fudan University

Students from Fudan University recently visited Qingxi Countryside Park and Zhujiajiao Ancient Town to savor the unique splendor of Qingpu District and Jiangnan flavor.

Students from Fudan University recently visited Qingxi Countryside Park and Zhujiajiao Ancient Town to savor the unique splendor of Qingpu District and Jiangnan (regions south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River) flavor.

They included foreign students from Fudan's Master of Art Program in International Journalism and Communication students from the School of Journalism.

Students from South Korea, Japan, Belize, Venezuela and the United States were treated to a Qingpu tianshange (folk songs that farmers sing in fields) performance and visit to Jinze Art Center, enabling them to get closer to the district's culture.

A Kunqu Opera performance was staged for them.

Additionally, the practice base of the university's School of Journalism and International Cultural Exchange School was unveiled at Jinze Art Center.

"Qingpu has rich cultural deposits, and I was fascinated by many beautiful old items at Jinze Art Center," said a student from Venezuela who prefers to be identified by his Chinese name, Zheng Junjie.