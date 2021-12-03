City outlines goals for common prosperity

Hangzhou, the city in Zhejiang province that has served as a shining example of development and prosperity, continues to push forward.

Hangzhou, described by Italian traveler Marco Polo as "the finest and noblest in the world," is building itself into a city with top-level facilities, technologies, management and services.

The goal was set at a meeting of CPC Hangzhou Committee to review the Party's achievement released at the Sixth Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee of the CPC.

Hangzhou will strive to become an example of common prosperity. Ever since the Chinese government issued a guideline on June 10 to build Zhejiang Province into a demonstration zone for the prosperity of all, Hangzhou, as the provincial capital of Zhejiang, drafted the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for high-quality development to achieve that goal.

The city will narrow the gap between urban and rural areas in the long term. The city's per capita gross domestic product will reach 180,000 yuan (US$28,260) by 2025, and overall labor productivity will be 270,000 yuan.

The goal is to build an olive-shaped society, which means a society with a large middle class, a small elite and a small lower class, where family numbers with annual income between 200,000 yuan and 600,000 yuan account for 50 percent.

This year, the government has issued the 10 projects designed for public well-being, including revamping 200 old residential communities, completing about 1 million square meters of affordable housing, building and upgrading 50 parks, paving 550 kilometers of jogging paths, adding 55,000 parking spots and launching 70 kindergartens and primary and middle schools. The Party committee said at the meeting that all of the projects would be completed at a high level by the end of December.

The Party committee also said that Hangzhou would continue to upgrade and reform digital government management services. This year marks the 15th anniversary of Hangzhou's launch of its digital urban management system, which has changed people's lives significantly. Now tasks such as residence permits application and noise complaints can be done online.

As the leading city in digital government management, Hangzhou has showcased its expertise in building a smart city through big data and artificial intelligence technology. More systems have been applied to harness the city's power in recent years. Information can be shared between government departments conveniently through the AI platforms, which makes daily work more effective.

It has also shared its experience with other cities, including Guangzhou of Guangdong Province and Suzhou of Jiangsu Province, to help them better serve residents.

On the other hand, Hangzhou has been exploring this field deeper in a bid to provide much more convenient services to residents. In the future, the city is expected to cooperate with more third-party organizations, making the data pool even more versatile and creating an all-around credit profile for Hangzhou residents.

Meanwhile, Hangzhou has been accelerating the development of the digital economy as its e-commerce industry is at the forefront of the country. It will host the first Global Digital Trade Expo next year in an effort to build a platform for digital trade and give a boost to digital economic development.

The city brings together groups of financial technology, AI, digital security, integrated circuit, the Internet of Things and cloud computing companies. Advanced manufacturing and digital industries are the "dual engine" driving economic development.

Hangzhou government will support Binjiang District in developing advanced technology. It is hoped that the district will become one of the world's top-class high-tech areas by 2035, capable of competing with counterparts in other cities, such as Zhangjiang High-Tech Park in Shanghai and Zhongguancun Science and Technology Park in Beijing.

Next year, Hangzhou will host the 19th Asian Games. Currently, the construction of venues for the event is in full swing in Tonglu and Chun'an counties. Some old venues in urban areas have been upgraded rather than rebuilt in an effort to reduce expenses.

The Party committee said at the meeting that local departments should spare no effort to provide support and assistance to the construction, organization and preparation of the Asian Games.

The committee put emphasis on fighting corruption, tightening discipline and improving conduct with political consciousness, aiming to optimize the government-business relationship.