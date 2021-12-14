Feature / District

Local resort to be sports tourism model site

Sheshan National Tourist Resort in Songjiang District has been selected as one of 47 national sports tourism demonstration sites this year. The tourist resort is Shanghai's only listed site and is now in its public notice period.

As the only national-level tourist resort situated in a municipality approved by the State Council of China, the tourist resort in the northwest of Songjiang covers an area of 64.08 square kilometers.

It has recommended four venues as highlights of its sports tourism: The Tianma Racing Circuit, Shanghai Sheshan International Golf Club, Tianma Country Club and the Smurfs Park.

In addition to its entertaining venues, the tourist resort has held a series of intriguing sports activities, including the Sheshan Half Marathon and Sheshan Orienteering.

"Compared with other running races in Shanghai, the Sheshan Half Marathon is the most unique. I never thought participants could run through so many beautiful natural scenes," said Li Xin, a photographer who has been documenting large sports activities in more than 50 cities nationwide.

On March 17, 2019, about 10,000 participants in the half marathon started off at Shanghai Happy Valley. They ran through a landscape boulevard, passing Shanghai Yuehu Sculpture Park, Sheshan National Forest Park, Chenshan Botanical Garden, Guangfulin Country Park and Guangfulin Relics Park.

"The competition changed my stereotype about a route in Shanghai always being in a 'concrete forest' setting," Li said.

In addition, Shanghai Yuehu Sculpture Park has been holding water sports like paddle boarding, yachting and canoeing competitions.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
