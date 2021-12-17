Feature / District

Hospital provides free accommodation for families of ill children

SHINE
  10:30 UTC+8, 2021-12-21       0
The Children's Hospital of Fudan University rented an apartment building in Minhang District to provide accommodation for young patients and their families.
SHINE
  10:30 UTC+8, 2021-12-21       0
Hospital provides free accommodation for families of ill children
Ti Gong

The apartment building gets a facelift one year after the free accommodation program was launched.

It's the time again for Xuan Xuan to undergo the chemotherapy treatment at the Children's Hospital of Fudan University in Minhang District.

Her mom applied for a free room from the hospital before the treatment. It's the 11th time for the mother and daughter check in the free accommodation availed by the hospital.

The rooms get a facelift last month, one year after the free homes program was launched by the hospital jointly with Beijing One Heart Sphere Charity Foundation at an apartment on Shuying Road. The names of sponsoring enterprises and individuals are displayed on the donation plates at the entrance to the building.

There are 20 rooms at the building, mainly serving needy young patients and their families who travel from elsewhere to seek medical treatment in Shanghai.

Over the past year, nearly 400 families with seriously ill children have been provided with more than 3,500 nights of free accommodation.

To facilitate transportation between the building and the hospital, a free and exclusive shuttle bus is availed for the children and their families.

Each apartment in the building is equipped with a washing machine, refrigerator and rice cooker. The room will be cleaned before the new tenants move in.

During events such as the Spring Festival and Mid-Autumn Festival, celebration activities will be organized to cheer up the children and their families. Free psychological consulting program is provided to help the families relieve from the stress.

Professor Xu Hong, Party Secretary of the hospital, said, "We want to leave a light on for the families of seriously ill children who come to Shanghai for treatment.

"In the future, we hope to provide more rooms and carry out more voluntary services and parent mutual assistance through the program to help more children and their families."

For those children with acute, critical and severe diseases, if their families have not found accommodation near the hospital, they can apply to the head nurse of the ward for admission, according to Fu Lili, head of the hospital's social work department. And admission shall be handled by the sequential order of application.

The stay period generally does not exceed 14 days. After submitting the occupancy application, it will be reviewed by the department director taking charge, the social work department and the foundation, according to Fu.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Minhang
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     