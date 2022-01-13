Feature / District

Bell tower clock chimes again after 18 years

Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  00:01 UTC+8, 2022-01-13       0
A landmark bell tower in Xiaokunshan Town of Songjiang District that was in disrepair for 18 years is chiming again.
Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  00:01 UTC+8, 2022-01-13       0
Bell tower clock chimes again after 18 years
Ti Gong

The landmark bell tower in Xiaokunshan Town

A landmark bell tower in Xiaokunshan Town of Songjiang District that was in disrepair for 18 years is chiming again. Its bold and melodious sounds remind residents of a bygone era.

The bell tower, on top of Xiaokunshan Town's Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank building at 119 Pingyuan Street, is considered a local landmark. According to chronicles of Xiaokunshan Town, the township government invested in building the bell tower in December 1992. The bell tower, at a height of 28.8 meters, was installed with a quartz clock. But due to lack of repairs, the clock stopped ticking in 2003.

In December 2021, the clock started to chime again, much to the surprise of residents.

"Some elders phoned us and asked whether it was the old clock chiming again," said Lu Huiqin, deputy Party secretary of Pingyuan Street Neighborhood. "They felt happy when they were assured."

"In the past, quite a few residents relied on the bell tower to tell the time," said Pan Qiuliang, who has been a resident of Pingyuan Street for 50 years. "Neighbors could see the bell tower directly from their windows. In the beginning, the bell tower would strike round the clock, even at midnight, a distinctive feature of a bygone era.

"Some of the folks believed that the chimes of a clock would drive out evil spirits, so they welcomed the bell tower. Nowadays, everybody has a cellphone to tell their times. There is no need for them to refer to the bell tower. But for locals, especially residents along the Pingyuan Street, they were somehow attached to the bell tower and hoped it could chime again," Pan added.

In August 2021, residents of Pingyuan Street unanimously expressed their wish to the neighborhood committee. Zhao Zihui, a community official, got in touch with Shanghai Yiyan Industry Co.

Jin Pengfei, its manager and son of a senior watchmaker, agreed to repair the bell tower.

"Our technician found out that the clock's movements were broken. But since its manufacturer had gone bankrupt long before, we had to restore a drawing of the movements after disassembling them," Jin recalled.

The clock was finally equipped with double-layer toughened glass with its system improved. Even if the electricity is cut off, the clock, after being recharged, can adjust its time with its master clock.

The maintenance work lasted more than three months and cost about 20,000 yuan (US$3,140). Its chiming decibels have been turned down and the time range is from 8am to 6pm.

"The majority of our residents hope the bell tower can continue to chime," said Pan.

Bell tower clock chimes again after 18 years
Ti Gong

The interior of the bell tower

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Songjiang
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     