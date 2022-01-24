Interesting shows to entertain for people of all ages

As February marks the long-awaited Spring Festival, Shanghai Poly Grand Theater will present a series of interesting shows to entertain people of all ages.

Qin Jian / Ti Gong

Last year, the theater staged around 270 performances and held 24 art-themed activities with more than 150,000 residents taking part. The theater has helped forge friendships through social media such as Weibo and the official WeChat account. Two online conferences of two performing seasons received more than 1.57 million hits.

The first Yuanxiang Lake Art Festival last year created a new way for visitors to enjoy art outdoors. Art education also became a key brand, while the Poly Star Shanghai Children's Choir Festival received rave reviews. In tandem with the Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center, plays and musical performances were popular at weekends for locals.

In addition, the theater promoted Citizen Open Day on the second Sunday of every month. On opening day, some 50 families took part in the DIY event where they made the Spring Festival couplets for the Year of Tiger. Visitors also uses brushes to write "fu," which literally means "fortune" in Chinese.

More interesting performances will be staged at Shanghai Poly Grand Theater this year, and the theater will take visitors behind the scenes to explore fun stories.

Yuanxiang Lake next to the theater has completed part of its upgrade and is open to the public.

Venue: Poly Grand Theater

Address: 159 Baiyin Rd

白银路159号

Zhang Jian / Ti Gong

Drama: 'Love over Chang'an'

Using poems to tell the most romantic stories in the ancient city Chang'an, the monologue consists of four stories focusing on four people – Zhang Qian, Bian Ji, Li Bai and an ambassador dispatched to the imperial Tang Dynasty. The soundtrack combines traditional music and light rock. It is performed by broadcaster Yang Chen, said to have the sexiest voice in China.



Date: February 13, 7:30pm

Tickets: 80-480 yuan

Children's Play: 'Peter Pan'

Twelve-year-old Wendy never wants to grow up and heads to the mysterious Neverland where people do just that with the help of Peter Pan. On the island, Wendy plays with children, dances with mermaids and fights against Captain Hook. During the combat, Wendy loses her fear of growing up, as she learns it's just a new adventure. Although Peter Pan is reluctant to say goodbye to Wendy, he sends her home nevertheless. The play aims to pass down the greatness of a mother's love and the happiness of growing up. To enhance the performance, high-tech stage facilities, including giant LED screens and multimedia design, are highlights of the show.



Dates: February 15 and February 16, 7:30pm

Tickets: 80-280 yuan

Play: 'Pride and Prejudice'

The Bennet family has five daughters and no sons, so their heritage will be inherited by Colin, a distant relative. Ms Bennet is eager to push her five girls to marry men in possession of a good fortune. Bingley, who is unmarried, rents a home near the Bennet family, becoming the focus of the neighborhood. He falls in love with Jane, the eldest daughter, but at a ball his friend Darcy offends Elizabeth, the second oldest daughter, souring Elizabeth's impression of him.



Date: March 15, 7:30pm

Tickets: 80-380 yuan

Drama: 'Parasite'

Adapted from the South Korean movie "Parasite," the play examines the greed and discrimination that threatens the newly formed symbiotic relationship between the wealthy Park family and destitute Kim clan. The Kims are a poor family living in a shabby, cramped, half-basement apartment in a busy, working-class part of Seoul. One day, Kim Kiwoo, the son, gets a job working as a tutor for the Park's daughter. Kiwoo then finds opportunities for his entire family to work like parasites for the Parks.



Dates: May 13, 7:30pm; May 14, 2pm; May 15, 2pm

Tickets: 480-1,280 yuan