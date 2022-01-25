Working toward becoming a demonstration industrial park

The Yangtze River Delta Oasis and Intelligent Valley (Zhaoxiang Park) merges office buildings, a research center, leisure and commercial facilities and talent apartments.

The Yangtze River Delta Oasis and Intelligent Valley (Zhaoxiang Park) strives toward the goal of a demonstration industrial park in the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone.

Covering 1 million square meters, the park's development involves four phases. It merges office buildings, a research center, leisure and commercial facilities and talent apartments and supporting facilities.

The industrial park will turn into a high-end hub of regional headquarters and an international research and development base.

About 254,000 square meters of the park have been completed, and the first group of riverfront office buildings opened in June.

CKS, a high-tech company focusing on research and development, manufacturing and engineering of waterproof materials for building construction, has moved into the park.

The park provides one-stop services to companies for their registration, tax affairs and policy consultation.

At the end of 2021, more than 150 companies, including five high-tech companies and the headquarters of three listed companies, settled in the park, generating 150 million yuan (US$23.6 million) in tax revenue.

A science and technology innovation center has been set up at the park. Covering 2,000 square meters, it will become a new-generation smart sharing office space in the Yangtze River Delta region, powering companies' robust development.

The park is a core part of the digitalization project in the Yangtze River Delta region and it will promote science and technology transformation and industry incubation in the region.

It is expected to become a demonstration platform for the integrated development of innovation and entrepreneurship incubation in the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone.