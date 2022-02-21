Noon – Innovative Yangpu's 'relaxation' and 'gallop'

No place exemplifies the spirit of innovation in Yangpu more than the Binjiang area, where an online new economy cluster is taking shape.

Noon is the hottest time of the day. Using a word to describe the moment, it is hot, or enthusiastic, or loving... a series of words full of passion. The "four functional areas" –Grand InnoSpace+, Grand Innovation Valley, Changyang hub and Central Tongji – feature prominently in Yangpu. Come and soak up the atmosphere of innovation and entrepreneurship here during a noon coffee break.

Ti Gong

At noon in Changyang Campus, the warm sun is sprinkled on the open lawn. Young people go out of their offices, sit in a kiosk to rest or talk during their coffee breaks. Brainstorming at lunch or when having a cup of coffee, it is possible to sow the seeds of innovation.

Innovation is the lifeblood of Yangpu's development. As a national innovation and entrepreneurship demonstration base – a major site to fulfill Shanghai's ambition to become a science and innovation center and pilot zone of "science and innovation China" – Yangpu focuses on the integrated development of innovation, such as industry/university research collaborations; coordination of large and medium-sized enterprises and cross-regional development; vigorously developing five types of economies (innovative, service-oriented, open, headquarters and flow); accelerating the formation of three 100-billion-yuan (US$15.78 billion) industrial clusters for the online new economy; modern design and intelligent manufacturing; and accelerating the transformation and upgrade from "the birthplace of modern national industry" to "the first choice of the online new economy industry."

The speed of innovation is highlighted in the development of Yangpu. From east to west, a map of innovation and entrepreneurship is gradually rolling out.

Yangpu is seizing the strategic opportunity to develop a digital economy, allocating nearly 60 percent of the land in the Binjiang area to build the "Changyang show belt" online new economic ecological park.

At the east end of the southern section of Binjiang, the online new economy headquarters show park will be built. The middle northern section of Binjiang will accelerate the transformation and upgrade of the traditional manufacturing industry, creating an online new economy R&D and innovation park and accelerate the upgrade of the online new economy from a growth point into a new industrial "growth pole."

In the future, a number of leading enterprises such as Meituan, bilibili and ByteDance will set up shop in Binjiang.

Farther east, Grand Innovation Valley aspires to become a world-class innovation valley.

In the future, Yangpu will accelerate the construction of phase I and phase IV of Changyang Campus; create a dynamic "mass entrepreneurship and innovation ecological community;" cultivate innovative enterprises; and form an industrial layout with segmentation, differentiation and complementary advantages.

In western Yangpu, Central Tongji is enacting a new round of comprehensive cooperation between universities and Yangpu – with the modern design industry as the main body and strategic emerging industry taking the lead – to build an industrial development pattern with international competitiveness and constantly improving the popularity and influence of the " Central Tongji" brand.

Yangpu's business environment is the essence of "relaxation." It continues to deepen the construction of the "all-in-one" online platform to comprehensively expand access to public services, and promote the integration of the government-service information system and mobile applications to improve the business environment.

Yangpu has launched "one integrated license," "one integrated QR code" and integrated legal services, and extended companies' registration to bank outlet counters throughout the district.