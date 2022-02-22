Traditional retailer achieves robust sales in e-commerce era

Despite of the fast development of e-commerce, Bailian Outlets Plaza (Qingpu) has gone against the tide and achieved remarkable progress last year.

The mushrooming development of e-commerce has posed a challenge to the traditional retail industry, but Bailian Outlets Plaza (Qingpu) has gone against the tide and achieved remarkable progress last year.

According to the 2021 China Outlets ranking, one Bailian outlet had sales of 5 billion yuan (US$757 million), and two had 4 billion yuan last year. Another nine secured sales of 3 billion yuan and 10 had 2 billion yuan.

Bailian Outlets is the champion in terms of the annual sales, something it has pulled off for eight consecutive years.

Last year, its sales hit 5.5 billion yuan, making it the first outlet in China with sales volume surpassing 5 billion yuan, setting a new sales record among China's outlets.

Bailian opened its first outlet in 2006, about 200 meters from the Zhaoxiang exit of Huqingping Highway and is near the No. 2 exit of Jiasong Road M. Station of Metro Line 17.

The comprehensive shopping complex incorporates catering, amusement and leisure functions.

It is 26 kilometers from the People's Square, a supreme location that attracts many shoppers from downtown and around the Yangtze River Delta region.