Feature / District

Traditional retailer achieves robust sales in e-commerce era

Hu Min
Hu Min
  11:47 UTC+8, 2022-02-22       0
Despite of the fast development of e-commerce, Bailian Outlets Plaza (Qingpu) has gone against the tide and achieved remarkable progress last year.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  11:47 UTC+8, 2022-02-22       0

The mushrooming development of e-commerce has posed a challenge to the traditional retail industry, but Bailian Outlets Plaza (Qingpu) has gone against the tide and achieved remarkable progress last year.

According to the 2021 China Outlets ranking, one Bailian outlet had sales of 5 billion yuan (US$757 million), and two had 4 billion yuan last year. Another nine secured sales of 3 billion yuan and 10 had 2 billion yuan.

Bailian Outlets is the champion in terms of the annual sales, something it has pulled off for eight consecutive years.

Last year, its sales hit 5.5 billion yuan, making it the first outlet in China with sales volume surpassing 5 billion yuan, setting a new sales record among China's outlets.

Bailian opened its first outlet in 2006, about 200 meters from the Zhaoxiang exit of Huqingping Highway and is near the No. 2 exit of Jiasong Road M. Station of Metro Line 17.

The comprehensive shopping complex incorporates catering, amusement and leisure functions.

It is 26 kilometers from the People's Square, a supreme location that attracts many shoppers from downtown and around the Yangtze River Delta region.

Traditional retailer achieves robust sales in e-commerce era
Ti Gong

People shop at Bailian Outlets Plaza (Qingpu).

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Yangtze River
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     