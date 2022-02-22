Feature / District

Convenient transportation network assists companies to attract talent

Qingpu's traffic system is on the fast track with the opening of the main section of Songze Elevated Highway, the first elevated road in the district.
Qingpu's traffic system is on the fast track with the opening of the main section of Songze Elevated Highway, the first elevated road in the district.

The opening is a milestone in Qingpu's public transportation network and will fuel the development of companies along the highway.

The highway connecting Hongqiao area in the east and Qingpu New City in the west serves Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone.

Together with Metro Line 17 and G50 Expressway, it will deliver a powerful support on the construction of a modern hub and portal in Qingpu.

The ground road between Huaxu Highway and Shengli Road section has four lanes in both directions, among which six are fast ones.

Between Shengli Road and Caoying Road, the section has five lanes in both directions with a designed speed of 50 kilometers per hour.

It now takes about 15 minutes to drive from the Hongqiao International Hub to Qingpu New City, compared with 50 minutes in the past.

The transit time between Qingpu and downtown is now within an hour. The convenient traffic system saves cost for companies and serves as a magnet to attract talent.

The newly built Songze Elevated Highway

Hitachi's Shanghai branch was established in 2007. Covering 185,000 square meters, the company's business involves areas such as research and development, manufacturing, logistics, training and engineering.

It was among the top 10 manufacturing companies in Qingpu last year. The company has about 500 employees, and over one-fifth commute between the Hongqiao Hub and Hitachi's office via car.

The highway's Shengli Road ramp is only 100 meters from the office, and the opening of the elevated highway's main section is a great convenience to Hitachi employees.

It took about 50 minutes for Hitachi employee Zhou Ya to get to work from Hongqiao in the past. Now Zhou's commute is 30 minutes shorter and costs 20 yuan (US$3.16) less in tolls.

The Shanghai branch of Beijing Fanuc, established in 2005, is engaged in sales, assembly, training and after-sales service for the company's computerized numerical control system.

The Shanghai branch carries nearly 40 percent business of the company and serves as the research and development laboratory of CNC system application, as well as the technology support and training center for high-tech system equipment after-sales in east China area.

Based in Qingpu for more than 10 years, the company's staff witnessed the evolution of the construction on the elevated highway.

"Qingpu is located in the core of the Yangtze River Delta region, and employees are optimistic about the company's development for more convenient transportation network and a number of policies designed for professionals," said Liu Zhendong, general manager of Shanghai branch. "In the future, the business of the Shanghai branch may increase with the rapid development of the CNC industry in the east China region."

The highway improves the backbone of the district's road network and is an important east-west artery in central Qingpu.

In the future, a comprehensive transportation hub facilitating the transfer of three lines – a railway line connecting the Hongqiao area with the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone, Jiading-Qingpu-Songjiang-Jinshan railway and Metro Line 17 – will be created, according to the development blueprint of Qingpu New City.

Construction on the railway line connecting Hongqiao area and Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone is scheduled to start this year, and people will be able to transfer to Metro Line 17 upon its completion.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
