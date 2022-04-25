Feature / District

Supermarket camps out to ensure supplies

﻿ Li Xinran
Li Xinran
  10:39 UTC+8, 2022-04-25       0
Li Bin and his colleague at the Century Lianhua Chengzhong outlet work from early morning to late into the night to make sure those in need get fresh food.
﻿ Li Xinran
Li Xinran
  10:39 UTC+8, 2022-04-25       0

At 10pm on a recent night, Li Bin, manager of the Century Mart Chengzhong outlet, took out his mobile phone and made a video call to his father and children in Yangpu District after another tiring day.

This was the 16th day he had stayed in the store under lockdown.

Li and his colleagues have many duties during the day, including receiving, distributing, packing and delivering goods. When their work day is over, they sleep in the store.

At 2pm on April 11, Li and his colleagues were ready to start the afternoon's sorting and distribution. The store is mainly connected with each residential compound in Jiading Town.

Their mission is to ensure grocery supplies to the communities before the materials passed on to every resident in need.

Supplies range from fresh meat to apples, from cauliflower, lettuce, cucumbers to eggs. The staff wear masks while they sort the fresh food into different categories.

The staff begin to move, load and deliver food from 8am. The work lasts long into the evening – even at 10pm, they are still busy delivering packages to the community.

In addition to the communities, the store also tries to take care of some special groups, including hotel guests and the lonely elderly who call to ask for help.

The store delivers to dozens of hotels and every day supplies about 30 elderly people living alone. Due to the limited transportation capacity, they focus on meat, vegetables and eggs.

Wu Yan, head of the store's distribution sector, stays in the store because she feels she can help others.

"Despite working in the supermarket for so many years, we never felt that we are needed," se said. "But during this time, we have received so many sincere 'thank you' from people in need."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Yangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     