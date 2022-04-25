Meal service guaranteed for elderly living alone

A catering team has been operating to supply fresh meals to people living alone and with mobility difficulties.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, meal delivery services in Jiading have maintained normal operations to ensure that elderly people who live alone or have mobility difficulties get their food.



At 7am, the canteen was busy in the comprehensive senior service center in Jiading Industrial Zone early this month.

The chefs were cooking lunch: sweet and sour yellow croaker, egg dumplings, fried diced chicken with carrot and mushroom and fried vegetables.

By 9:30am, all the dishes were ready and the staff began to pack. To meet the requirements of pandemic prevention and control, the previously used recyclable lunch box had been replaced by a disposable container.

The lunch boxes were intended for delivery to each residential compound in the zone, according to the center.

In order for the elderly to continue to eat fresh meals, the catering team has been fully in place since the end of March to ensure the supply during the lockdown.

"The dishes will be updated every week according to the needs of the elderly," said canteen manager Li Wei.

At 10am, six meal deliverymen loaded the packed lunch boxes into their vehicles to take to each residential estates. Volunteers at the entrances relay the load and send the hot meals to the doorstep of each elderly person.

At present, more than 200 meals are distributed every day to all residential estates in Jiading Industrial Zone.

In addition, Nanxiang Town has also prepared 140 meals every day for local elderly people.