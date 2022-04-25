Feature / District

Meal service guaranteed for elderly living alone

﻿ Li Xinran
Li Xinran
  10:41 UTC+8, 2022-04-25       0
A catering team has been operating to supply fresh meals to people living alone and with mobility difficulties.
﻿ Li Xinran
Li Xinran
  10:41 UTC+8, 2022-04-25       0

Despite the ongoing pandemic, meal delivery services in Jiading have maintained normal operations to ensure that elderly people who live alone or have mobility difficulties get their food.

At 7am, the canteen was busy in the comprehensive senior service center in Jiading Industrial Zone early this month.

The chefs were cooking lunch: sweet and sour yellow croaker, egg dumplings, fried diced chicken with carrot and mushroom and fried vegetables.

By 9:30am, all the dishes were ready and the staff began to pack. To meet the requirements of pandemic prevention and control, the previously used recyclable lunch box had been replaced by a disposable container.

The lunch boxes were intended for delivery to each residential compound in the zone, according to the center.

In order for the elderly to continue to eat fresh meals, the catering team has been fully in place since the end of March to ensure the supply during the lockdown.

"The dishes will be updated every week according to the needs of the elderly," said canteen manager Li Wei.

At 10am, six meal deliverymen loaded the packed lunch boxes into their vehicles to take to each residential estates. Volunteers at the entrances relay the load and send the hot meals to the doorstep of each elderly person.

At present, more than 200 meals are distributed every day to all residential estates in Jiading Industrial Zone.

In addition, Nanxiang Town has also prepared 140 meals every day for local elderly people.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     