Watertowns offer an oasis of tranquility

The pandemic lockdown is bringing out a tranquility and beauty rarely seen before in these once-bustling, centuries-old watertowns.

Watertowns in Qingpu have never been as quiet as they are during the latest lockdown.



Aerial shots reveal a unique and beautiful side to these historic treasures rarely seen before.

Liantang Ancient Town was once a bustling commercial hub famous across the Jiangnan region – the area south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River. It's history dates back more than 1,100 years.

Jiangnan-style homes featuring white walls and black tiles line the waterways and alleys, and six stone bridges built in the Yuan (1271-1368), Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644–1911) dynasties are silent witnesses to the vicissitudes of history.

Flowers such as camellia and wisteria growing silently reflect the vitality of spring.

Zhujiajiao Ancient Town is a popular tourist destination for its Jiangnan watertown flavor.

During the lockdown, the Fangsheng Bridge is tranquil and boats are docked on the banks of the Caogang River amid a floral sea of color.