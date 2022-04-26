Feature / District

Watertowns offer an oasis of tranquility

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:43 UTC+8, 2022-04-26       0
The pandemic lockdown is bringing out a tranquility and beauty rarely seen before in these once-bustling, centuries-old watertowns.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:43 UTC+8, 2022-04-26       0
Watertowns offer an oasis of tranquility

Boats dock on the tranquil waters of Zhujiajiao Ancient Town.

Watertowns in Qingpu have never been as quiet as they are during the latest lockdown.

Aerial shots reveal a unique and beautiful side to these historic treasures rarely seen before.

Liantang Ancient Town was once a bustling commercial hub famous across the Jiangnan region – the area south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River. It's history dates back more than 1,100 years.

Jiangnan-style homes featuring white walls and black tiles line the waterways and alleys, and six stone bridges built in the Yuan (1271-1368), Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644–1911) dynasties are silent witnesses to the vicissitudes of history.

Flowers such as camellia and wisteria growing silently reflect the vitality of spring.

Zhujiajiao Ancient Town is a popular tourist destination for its Jiangnan watertown flavor.

During the lockdown, the Fangsheng Bridge is tranquil and boats are docked on the banks of the Caogang River amid a floral sea of color.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Fangsheng Bridge
Yangtze River
Zhujiajiao
Liantang Ancient Town
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     