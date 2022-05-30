Feature / District

14 bus routes back in service in Jiading

﻿ Qian Tong
Qian Tong
  10:21 UTC+8, 2022-05-30       0
While people are being allowed to move again, strict safety rules must be followed.
﻿ Qian Tong
Qian Tong
  10:21 UTC+8, 2022-05-30       0

Fourteen public bus routes in Jiading have been reopened.

These include the Hongqiao Hub Route 9 to the Hongqiao Transport Hub and the Xinjia Route to the Shanghai Railway Station.

The Hongqiao Hub Route 9 runs from the Jiading Passenger Transport Center from 6am to 10pm at 45 minute intervals. The return buses depart from the West Hongqiao Transport Center from 7am to 11pm.

The Xinjia Route to the Shanghai Railway Station departs from the Nanmen Bus Station to Shanghai Railway Station from 6am to 7:40pm, and the return buses depart from the railway station from 7am to 9pm every hour.

Other routes mainly connect key hospitals, commercial areas and shopping centers.

14 bus routes back in service in Jiading
Zhang Jian / Ti Gong

A resident takes Jiading Route 5 bus.

Passengers must scan venue codes and have a green health code, a negative result of a nucleic acid test within 48 hours and a body temperature below 37.3 degrees Celsius.

For residents without smart phones, ID cards and paper certificates are also accepted.

For the elderly and people with sight disabilities who aren't able to scan the venue code or digital sentinel, transport cards with ID information are also eligible.

The usage frequency of shared bikes has increased, especially around precautionary areas – communities, villages, companies and sites without a positive case in the past two weeks.

Other sites with rising demand include shopping centers, hospitals and transport hubs.

Users of shared bikes must wear masks and gloves and maintain social distancing.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Hongqiao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     