14 bus routes back in service in Jiading

While people are being allowed to move again, strict safety rules must be followed.

Fourteen public bus routes in Jiading have been reopened.



These include the Hongqiao Hub Route 9 to the Hongqiao Transport Hub and the Xinjia Route to the Shanghai Railway Station.

The Hongqiao Hub Route 9 runs from the Jiading Passenger Transport Center from 6am to 10pm at 45 minute intervals. The return buses depart from the West Hongqiao Transport Center from 7am to 11pm.

The Xinjia Route to the Shanghai Railway Station departs from the Nanmen Bus Station to Shanghai Railway Station from 6am to 7:40pm, and the return buses depart from the railway station from 7am to 9pm every hour.

Other routes mainly connect key hospitals, commercial areas and shopping centers.

Passengers must scan venue codes and have a green health code, a negative result of a nucleic acid test within 48 hours and a body temperature below 37.3 degrees Celsius.

For residents without smart phones, ID cards and paper certificates are also accepted.

For the elderly and people with sight disabilities who aren't able to scan the venue code or digital sentinel, transport cards with ID information are also eligible.

The usage frequency of shared bikes has increased, especially around precautionary areas – communities, villages, companies and sites without a positive case in the past two weeks.

Other sites with rising demand include shopping centers, hospitals and transport hubs.

Users of shared bikes must wear masks and gloves and maintain social distancing.