Auto supplier gets production back on track

﻿ Qian Tong
  10:23 UTC+8, 2022-05-30       0
More than 90 employees at Horiba Instrument Shanghai Co have resumed working and the production is back to 70 percent of pre-pandemic capacity.
﻿ Qian Tong
More than 90 employees at Horiba Instrument Shanghai Co have resumed production in the Jiading Hydrogen Park.

To meet the increasing demand for medical measurement instruments amid the COVID resurgence, the company asked the Anting Greenland Economic Park to help 18 of its workers living in precautionary zones return to work last month. In less than 12 hours, the paperwork was completed.

So far, more than 90 employees have resumed working and the production is back to 70 percent of pre-pandemic capacity.

Fuyao Auto Glass Co in Anting Town resumed production on April 1, when the employees entered closed-loop status. The company is one of the first to resume production in Shanghai.

Inside the factory, green, blue, yellow and red areas have been set up to remind employees of levels of danger. All zones are separated.

Green is for normal production. Blue is for observation of new entrants. Yellow is for close contacts or secondary close contacts. Red is for infected.

"With more experience in prevention of the pandemic and the increase of workforce, we are confident of meeting the demand from automakers in near future," said Zhang Anchao, deputy general manager of Fuyao Auto Glass Co.

Many auto component manufacturers in Waigang Town have been listed on the white lists of Shanghai and Jiading.

Jiading-based TI Automotive, which supplies SAIC General Motors and Volkswagon, is one of them. At the beginning of the pandemic resurgence, the company assigned 168 employees to stay inside the factory. And it made a management plan for closed-loop production.

After Shanghai launched its white list for resumption of production, another 64 employees returned to the company, and the production capacity has recovered to 30 percent of the pre-pandemic level.

With the accelerated resumption of work and production, more auto parts companies across Jiading are gradually resuming production

Recently, 132 employees of Jing-Jin Electric returned to work, and the production workshop is busy.

The workers strictly implement epidemic prevention requirements, work hard, and have stepped up their operations.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
﻿
﻿
Follow Us

