Pandemic cannot beat Shanghai's top grape park

Output from Shanghai's renowned Malu Grape Park is expected to reach 250,000 kilograms this year, despite the pandemic resurgence.

The park closed on April 1, but the crop has continued, overseen by 70 workers who voluntarily locked down in the park.

They come from all over China, including Yunnan, Shandong and Henan provinces. But they insisted to stay inside the park to take care of the fruit.

On April 15, a fresh group of employees entered the park to join the production as part of the resumption of production in Shanghai. The grapes have been growing rapidly over the past month.

The earliest grapes are hitting the market now, according to Shan Tao, general manager of the Malu Grape Park. And the other grape types are to be available for online sale by the end of October.