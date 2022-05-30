Feature / District

Pandemic cannot beat Shanghai's top grape park

﻿ Qian Tong
Qian Tong
  10:24 UTC+8, 2022-05-30       0
Output from Shanghai's renowned Malu Grape Park is expected to reach 250,000 kilograms this year, despite the pandemic resurgence.
﻿ Qian Tong
Qian Tong
  10:24 UTC+8, 2022-05-30       0

Output from Shanghai's renowned Malu Grape Park is expected to reach 250,000 kilograms this year, despite the pandemic resurgence.

The park closed on April 1, but the crop has continued, overseen by 70 workers who voluntarily locked down in the park.

They come from all over China, including Yunnan, Shandong and Henan provinces. But they insisted to stay inside the park to take care of the fruit.

On April 15, a fresh group of employees entered the park to join the production as part of the resumption of production in Shanghai. The grapes have been growing rapidly over the past month.

The earliest grapes are hitting the market now, according to Shan Tao, general manager of the Malu Grape Park. And the other grape types are to be available for online sale by the end of October.

Pandemic cannot beat Shanghai's top grape park
Yin Xichen / Ti Gong

A worker prunes grapes in the Malu Grape Park.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     