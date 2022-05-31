Businesses gradually resume operation as pandemic wanes

Companies, pharmacies and postal services have gradually resumed operations in Qingpu District under strict COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control measures.

Companies in Qingpu District are gradually resuming normal operations under strict COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control measures.



Toplight, one of the leading manufacturers in the LED photoelectric field and a supplier to the Fortune Global 500 companies, was among the first batch of companies given the green light to restart production in the district.

Workers at the company were busy tuning parameters, testing equipment and sorting products. They wore masks and kept a safe distance.

"We organized our core team and resumed 60 percent of production capacity on the first day of work to meet the urgent demand of clients," said Pan Yongsheng, head of client service center at Toplight. "Our manufacturing efficiency is even 10 percent higher than normal, and we plan to recover 80 percent of our manufacturing capacity in one week."

Pan said that workers would be more efficient once they returned to work to offset losses caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Since the lockdown, more than 100 employees have remained at the workplace under closed-loop management, with regular antigen tests and nucleic acid tests. Disinfection in public places and on goods has been improved. For entry into manufacturing areas, people must have 48-hour negative nucleic acid test reports.

Under strict pandemic prevention and control requirements, more than 100 retail pharmacies in 11 subdistricts and towns of Qingpu have resumed normal operations via online or offline channels.

The 125 pharmacies have implemented "non-contact" policies, with buyers not permitted inside.

Residents queued up outside Shanghai Shunyuan Pharmacy's Zhujiajiao outlet.

The number of medicine delivery orders is gradually increasing, reaching about 150 per day. They primarily involve medicines for chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease and pandemic preventive items.

Residents have been advised to purchase drugs through online platforms such as Meituan, Ele.me and JD.com, as well as WeChat mini programs.

Nine China Post outlets in Qingpu have reopened to help companies resume operations.

At noon, the Qingpu New City branch is bustling. More than 10 people are sorting and loading packages. Every package is thoroughly disinfected.

Li Shuangjiu / Ti Gong

"The delivery vehicles are disinfected twice daily, and those entering our working venue must have negative nucleic acid test results from the previous 48 hours," said Hu Yongzhong, branch manager.



The branch serves the subdistricts of Xiayang and Yingpu. With an increasing number of companies resuming manufacturing and operations, delivery demand is increasing.

"We have 69 delivery vehicles and more than 40 deliverymen to meet the current demand," Hu said. "We handle between 700 and 800 parcels per day, which is about 20 percent of what we used to."

Since reopening, the nine China Post Qingpu outlets have delivered over 6,000 parcels for 34 clients. More outlets will be opened, with individual parcel collection and delivery services expected to resume soon.