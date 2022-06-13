Feature / District

Songjiang state firms to give tenants rent relief

﻿ Yuan Luhang
Yuan Luhang
  12:04 UTC+8, 2022-06-13       0
Songjiang state firms have rolled out measures worth 230 million yuan to ease the rent burden on small enterprises and privately owned businesses.
﻿ Yuan Luhang
Yuan Luhang
  12:04 UTC+8, 2022-06-13       0

The Songjiang State-owned Asset Supervision and Administration Commission has rolled out measures worth 230 million yuan (US$34.5 million) to ease the rent burden on small enterprises and privately owned businesses badly hit by the pandemic.

State-owned enterprises renting out properties are following the requirements of the SASAC and have informed tenants about the relief.

Wang Hongxia runs a hot pot restaurant in Thames Town, a famous tourist site in the district. Wang pays 140,000 yuan a month in rent. Due to the pandemic, his restaurant closed for about three months and business has not fully recovered.

But to Wang's relief, he was exempted six months' rent of about 830,000 yuan by the landlord, the Rongguang Asset Company. Along with Wang, more than 60 businesses in Thames Town have rent relief.

"Our restaurant has been closed for three months. I was under great pressure without any income in those days. But now I am relieved that I don't have to worry about the rent," Wang said.

Ninety-five stores that rent from the Rongguang Asset Company in Thames Town and along Wenhui Road will enjoy rent relief totaling about 350 million yuan.

"We will exempt the rent from March to August for small and micro businesses and privately owned businesses," said Wu Chun, general manager of the company.

"Meanwhile for other business we plan to reduce three months' rent."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Songjiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     