Schools welcome back students as pandemic wanes

Ti Gong

Junior and senior high schools in Songjiang District have taken specific pandemic prevention and control measures to resume classes for some students.

After nearly three months of stay-at-home online learning, second and third-grade students of Shanghai's senior high schools resumed classes on campus starting on June 6. Third-grade students of the city's junior high schools returned to school from June 13.

A total of 43 junior and senior high schools in the suburban district are on the school resumption list. By May 26 disinfection work had been carried out in these schools. Follow-up preparations also included detailed arrangements on studies and dining, and education on transportation safety.

"Though we don't have a large number of third-grade junior high students, our school covers a large area and disinfection work on the 10,092-square-meter floor area, including every corner, classroom, corridor and roads, is an enormous undertaking," said Liu Xiquan, vice principal of Wushe School in Songjiang's Maogang Town.

At Cangqiao School, grid management is adopted for the four classes of its third-grade junior high students.

The grids are separated from each other. Students and teachers in each grid have their own classroom, dining area, toilets and assignment collection site. At the end of the day, they do polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests and leave the school at different times. School management staff, cooks and sanitation workers are in the round-the-clock locked-down management.

Songjiang No. 2 High School relies on the venue code while carrying out temperature, antigen and PCR tests daily for its students and teachers. The school has already trained eight teachers and two canteen workers to become PCR sample collectors.