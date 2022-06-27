Local digital sentries react at fast speed

There are 1,350 digital sentry spots in the district, and the response for abnormal health codes in the system has been reduced to seconds.

An advanced network of digital sentries to react quickly to cases of abnormal health codes has been put into place.



A digital map on a large screen at the Jiading urban operations center shows the number and location of digital sentries and the data in real time.

"There are 1,350 digital sentry spots in the district, and the response for abnormal health codes in the system has been reduced to seconds," said Ding Shiqiang, director of the operation management center.

"Next, we will make sure that alarms on the digital sentry system are fully covered, accessed and synchronized to communities and towns."

There are 92 teams in 12 communities and towns in Jiading to handle alarms and respond, using the Internet of Things and mesh platform to make sure the case could be received in seconds and realize a closed loop of sharing the alert and giving feedback on WeChat.

The alert system has been set up with PCR and antigen screening, venue codes and digital sentry scanning to detect any suspected cases quickly.

"Our 'sentinels' are from police stations, health centers and communities. They will arrive at the scene within 15 minutes after receiving an alert message," said Shi Chunyan, who is responsible for the mesh platform.

"When a case is detected, if the person is still at the scene, the sentinels will send the information through WeChat within 30 minutes. If the person has left, sentinels will carry out and complete the tracing work in two hours."