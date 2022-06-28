Dongzhuang Village returns to normal life after the lockdown

With the easing of the COVID-19 lockdown, the baristas are busy in Dongzhuang Village once again, and the air is thick with the aroma of coffee.

With the lifting of COVID-19 lockdown, there are more online delivery orders now, and people from neighboring villages drop by as well.

You can appreciate the exquisite pastoral existence while sipping coffee and wandering along the country roads.

The cafe has a "venue code" for visitors that validates their latest health information.

People who visit the village's ecological forest feel as though they are at a natural oxygen bar thanks to the pleasant scent of the trees.

Metasequoia trees demonstrate the indomitable spirit of life and the healing power of nature.

Near the Quanxue Pavilion, people are busy fishing. You can enjoy the pink and yellow water lilies that are in bloom while crossing the Zhuangxian Bridge.

The reflection of water lilies, along with crystal clear water and the shadow of clouds, creates a picture of impressionism.

The farmland that draws so many egrets is vibrant and full of life, creating a beautiful ecological landscape.

This year's mangzhong, or Grain in Ear, fell on June 6, heralding the start of the farming season's busiest days.

There was a flurry of activity. The swaying of rice plants in the wind reflected the ferocious landscape.

The farmers eagerly anticipate a busy harvest this year.