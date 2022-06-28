Feature / District

Major constructions of local companies topped out

The base in Qingpu, expected to be Huawei's biggest R&D center in the world, is a key construction project for Shanghai.
The first research and development office building at Huawei's new R&D base has topped out after 10 months of construction in Jinze Town.

The base, expected to be Huawei's biggest R&D center in the world, is a key construction project for Shanghai.

The construction site remains busy, with the roar of machinery. The building is still taking shape, and the workers are pushing hard to catch up after the COVID-19 resurgence.

Since the construction started in September last year, the project has been proceeding smoothly. With efficiency as the priority, it took only 82 days to finish 100,000-square-meter basement. Thanks to scientific allocation of resources, workers and smart construction methods, the time-frame has been significantly cut.

The building will be used for offices, R&D and laboratories. It will include support facilities such as restaurants, a conference center and a cooling tower.

"The whole project is scheduled to be handed over in January 2024, and our goal is to complete ahead of schedule," said Yang Wei, project manager of the base with the China Construction Third Engineering Bureau Co Ltd.

Covering about 1.6 million square meters, the base is an important project of the Xicen Science and Technology Innovation Park in the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone.

The R&D building is at the northwest of the base. It covers 240,000 square meters, including 15,000-square-meter water features. It includes R&D facilities, a data center, supporting laboratories and service operations.

Xu Zhe / Ti Gong

Builders work at the construction site of Huawei's new research and development base in Jinze Town.

After the base is finished, it is expected to attract about 30,000 to 40,000 top R&D professionals as a key part of Qingpu's science and technology innovation strategy.

Construction of new headquarters of Shanghai Faxin Investment Holding Co Ltd disrupted by COVID-19 resurgence has restarted and is expected to be completed by August.

The company's business mainly involves cement, including manufacturing, sales, software development, big data platform operations and research and development for industrial intelligent information technologies.

Construction began in May 2021, and it had topped out by the end of last year.

The site is a hive of activity. Several pile foundation machines are pounding and trucks are constantly running into and out of the site. Workers have returned to their posts, and the building is taking shape.

During the lockdown, strict pandemic prevention and control measures were enforced with an exclusive pandemic prevention warehouse and quarantine rooms, said Song Hui, director of the company's general affairs.

Regular antigen and PCR tests are conducted. The company had made detailed plans for the prevention and control of the COVID-19 before construction restarted.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
﻿
