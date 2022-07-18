Feature / District

The perfect season for tasty yellow crabs

﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  16:59 UTC+8, 2022-07-18       0
Liuyue huang, or "June yellow" crabs, are "crawling" onto the tables of Songjiang residents after the season started in June.
﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  16:59 UTC+8, 2022-07-18       0
The perfect season for tasty yellow crabs
Ti Gong

A liuyue huang dish

Liuyue huang, or "June yellow" crabs, are "crawling" onto the tables of Songjiang residents after the season started in June.

With abundant water resources, Songjiang is rich in crabs with tender meat and rich roe.

June yellow crabs are adolescent, before they fully grow into hairy crabs. Compared with adult crabs, they have watery yet tastier eggs.

Ways of cooking adolescent crabs also differ from that for cooking hairy crabs, which mature in late autumn and are usually steamed.

Since the June yellow crabs have tender shells, they are usually cooked with other ingredients. They can be braised in soy sauce with green soy beans, with some sugar, or cooked with glutinous rice cakes.

Steaming June yellow crabs is also possible, but maybe add some salty meat for flavor.

Du Shihang, a manager with the Kunxiu Fishery Cooperative in Songjiang District, says his cooperative alone will produce more than 23,000 June yellow crabs this year.

"The average weight this year will be from 100 to 120 grams, compared with 75 to 95 grams last," he said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Songjiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     