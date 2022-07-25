Construction underway on intercity railway line

Feature / District

The Qingpu New City station on the Shanghai-Suzhou-Jiashan Intercity Railway is part of a landmark project to fuel the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta region.
Ti Gong

Pile drivers began digging on the site of the future Qingpu New City Station of the Shanghai-Suzhou-Jiashan Intercity Railway on July 13.

Construction started recently on the Shanghai section of a new railway line to better connect Shanghai with Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces.

Pile drivers began working on the site of the future Qingpu New City Station of the Shanghai-Suzhou-Jiashan Intercity Railway, a key project to fuel the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta region.

The 49-kilometer Shanghai section of the railway, which will string stops of the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone, runs through Qingpu and Minhang districts.

When completed in 2028, it will be part of a key railway network in the Yangtze River Delta and greatly improve the links between Shanghai and its neighboring cities. This will also enhance the influence of the Hongqiao International Hub and support the development of Qingpu New City.

The Shanghai section of the line is north of the intersection of Yinggang Road E. and the Waiqingsong Highway.

The station will include a vehicle channel on the B1 underground floor, along with the station hall and platform on the B2 and B3 levels.

Passengers can transfer between the intercity railway line and Metro Line 17 at the Qingpu New City Station.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Follow Us

