8 firms added to Hongqiao international CBD list

Eight Qingpu-based companies, including big names like WM Motor and Deppon Express, have been added to the trade headquarters company list of Hongqiao International Central Business District together with other 22 firms.

Among them, one is in the wholesale and retail industry, two are in international trade, and the rest are in international service and logistics sector.

Last year, these eight companies generated about 80 billion yuan (US$11.74 billion) in revenue, with two of them generating more than 10 billion yuan each. The five international service and logistics firms generated 68.8 billion yuan in revenue, accounting for 86 percent of the total.

The district has been diversifying its international trade forms to cover cross-border e-commerce and offshore trade.

Using its own global service network, Ideal International Group (YDH), for instance, has evolved into a comprehensive cross-border logistics operator, integrating air freight, ocean freight, express mail and overseas warehousing.

It offers an international special line package, overseas warehousing service, international postal parcel, and import and export customs declaration. Its operations span multiple business modes, including B2B, B2C, and C2C, and it offers customers one-stop international transportation solutions.

After Shanghai was listed in the nation's cross-border B2B export trial, the company successfully declared the first "cross-border e-commerce B2B export" commodities to Shanghai Customs via a "single window" mode in 2020.

As the permanent home of the China International Import Expo, Qingpu District is actively promoting the development of nine platforms offering "6+365 days" exhibition and trading services, as well as supporting the development of non-profit business and trade organizations, companies, and platforms from home and abroad through the implementation of relevant preferential policies.

It is pushing the establishment of a Shanghai cross-border e-commerce demonstration zone in the West Hongqiao region and has announced a plan to accelerate the growth of the cross-border e-commerce industry in order to fuel the expansion and development of new forms of international trade.

It is also improving the business environment for trading organizations by providing them with consulting services and bridging supply and demand.

In the next phase, the district will accelerate the level and scale of trading enterprises while continuing to create a good trade and business environment for them through supportive policies and measures.

It will also actively explore new forms of international trade, as well as attract and foster an increasing number of trade headquarters companies, in order to expand the scale of the Hongqiao International Central Business District and contribute to the establishment of a new trading center platform.