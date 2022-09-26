Water Affairs Bureau wins national award of Best Public Servant Group

Qingpu District Water Affairs Bureau was among 198 groups that were voted China's Best Public Servant Group by the Party Central Committee and the State Council.

The Party Central Committee and the State Council crowned 397 individuals as China's Best Public Servant, and 198 groups as China's Best Public Servant Group prior to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

"The great achievements are the result of the team's hard work and dedication under the guidance of President Xi Jinping on ecological civilization and water control as well as the leadership of both the municipal and district government," said Cheng Guangyu, Party secretary and director of Qingpu District Water Affairs Bureau.

In recent years, the bureau has stuck to the "ecological civilization" concept and turned the public's expectations into reality with experiences accumulated and new achievements yielded.

In 2020, Qingpu District collaborated with Wujiang District of Suzhou in Jiangsu Province to work on the renovation of Yuandang Lake's ecological banks. The cross-area lake renovation project, the first of its kind in the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone, has been completed.

Experience was gained through the development of a single blueprint, a single standard, and joint mechanisms during the project's implementation.

The Qingpu section of Yuandang Lake now boasts lush greenery and enchanting scenery, presenting a picturesque view along with the lake's Wujiang section.

Another project involving river course improvement near the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the permanent home of the China International Import Expo, has also been completed.

Within six months, the water quality of the core area of Xiaolaigang Port near the center was significantly improved, restoring the image of crystal clear water and a green shore with fish and earning praise from residents. The area has become a shining name card of CIIE and is known as the "most beautiful river of the Yangtze River Economic Zone."

The water park that circles the district is like a beautiful "golden waistband" with a unique design, enriching the leisure lives of Qingpu New City's 400,000 residents. The bureau designed and implemented the project.

The Rainbow Bridge spans Dianshan Lake, combining functions such as flood control, landscape, ecology, and culture, and transforming a traditional water conservation project into a tourist attraction.

With a focus on rural revitalization, the bureau has completed the renovation of over 900 kilometers of river courses as well as rural sewage treatment for 78,000 households, making life better for villagers.

In addition, the bureau established a "river chief" system and implemented the most stringent water resources management mechanism.

Its efforts have resulted in the transformation of 1,936 rivers and 23 lakes in Qingpu, and the bureau has received about 20 national honors.

The honorary title of China's Best Public Servant Group marks a new beginning for the bureau, which will continue to do an even better job of water conservation and rejuvenation, Party secretary Cheng said.