Qingpu's extraordinary growth in a decade

Qingpu District has enjoyed extraordinary growth over the past 10 years, transforming itself from the "origin of Shanghai" into the "hub and gateway" of the metropolis.

The National Exhibition and Convention Center, located in the district, is getting ready to welcome exhibitors and buyers at the 5th China International Import Expo next month.

While the water park in Qingpu New City encircles the "city" like a jade belt, expressing the true flavor of Jiangnan (regions south of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River), the Dianshan Lake, which is located more than 40 kilometers away, represents the rapid development of the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone.

A regional hub

Over the past 10 years, the creation of "Five New Cities," the CIIE, the integration of the Yangtze River Delta, and other key strategies have helped transform Qingpu from a remote countryside into a hub of national and local strategic tasks.

The vision of a "beautiful, innovation core and warm home" is being turned into reality. The concept of "hub and gateway" was raised in November last year, and the district has an edge because of its exceptional geographic location and the unprecedented opportunities brought about by a number of strategic tasks.

The first CIIE opened at NECC on November 5, 2018, and the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta region was elevated to a national strategy.

To establish a demonstration zone for green and innovation development, it is collaborating with Jiashan County in Zhejiang Province and Wujiang District in Suzhou in Jiangsu Province.

Business license reform and cross-province residence permits for overseas talent are making life easier for residents in the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone.

Qingpu is able to attract business investment because of CIIE. Industry development and commercial investment are thriving in the district, which has launched a number of major projects, including the Huawei Qingpu Research Center and the NetEase Shanghai International Culture and Innovation Science and Technology Park.

According to the blueprint, Qingpu New City would be transformed into an ecological and liveable place characterized by green and innovative development as well as Jiangnan cultural inheritance. The district is also leveraging the CIIE's spillover impact to accelerate function upgrades.

Metro Line 17, for example, will be extended to Xicen and Jinze in the future, reaching the "watertown parlor" of the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone, covering 13 kilometers.

The Yangtze River Delta Integration Demonstration Area (Shanghai) Financial Industrial Park has attracted nearly 100 prominent funds, boosting the region's economic development. The district is also turning CIIE "exhibits" into "commodities" for trade.

Digital line

An ambitious concept for a "digital line" in the Yangtze River Delta region was unveiled in January.

Relying on the G50 Expressway, it will be an innovation and industry chain with close cooperation and connection with Shanghai's bordering cities toward the objective of a regional digital innovation development belt. It will focus on topics such as industrial park digitalization, trade digitalization, digital governance, and regional data cooperation. A number of projects and industrial parks are being built along the way.

The construction of Huawei Qingpu R&D Center, stretching more than 2,400 mu and with an investment of over 10 billion yuan (US$1.38 billion), has started, bringing new development opportunities to Xicen and Jinze. The Shanghai Film and Television Industrial Cluster was launched in Qingpu in September.

The industrial park, covering 30,000 square meters in Xujing Town, will explore digital-upgrade approaches for the industries, cultivate young talent and fuel the city's ambition to become a global center for the creation and production of original film and television series.

China BeiDou Technology Innovation West Hongqiao Base has established an innovation industry cluster and plans to extend the BeiDou industry chain in the future.

Qingpu has leveraged its advantages in geographical location and biological assets to boost its growth. Over the last five years, its GDP has climbed by 6 percent annually on average, and public budget revenue has increased by 8.9 percent on average, reaching 64.8 billion yuan last year.

Qingpu has established three 100-billion-yuan industry clusters for express delivery and logistics, green finance, and software information, as well as a number of 10-billion-yuan platforms for conventions and exhibitions, commerce and trade, BeiDou navigation, new materials, and artificial intelligence.

Despite the detrimental effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, the district has proven to be an investment magnet.



As part of the city's "investment promotion season," 55 projects totaling 41 billion yuan in investment were inked in Qingpu, spanning infrastructure, housing, science and innovation, and people's livelihood.

Private firms are active in Qingpu. So far, the district has 37 certified private firm headquarters, with 12 added last year. Five of the 13 private corporate headquarters in the Hongqiao Central Business District are in Qingpu.

The district has 32 listed enterprises, ranking second in the city, with the majority of them being private businesses.

A liveable place

Over the last 10 years, the district has continued to improve its fundamental activities and services for its residents in order to meet their aspirations for a better future.

A "cross-province" government affairs handling mechanism in the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone has now covered over 4,000 items.

The Songhu Community Center in Zhaoxiang Town has become a popular hangout for locals.

"I take my grandson to the children's playground at the community center, which is like my second home now," a resident surnamed Ping said.

The center provides medical treatment and senior daycare services, and sets aside recreational spaces for DIY and dancing. So far, the district has 20 such facilities, which will be increased to 300 in three years.

The water park that circles the district, which stretches 43km, will be expanded further. More than 100 bus lines serve the neighborhood, while work on the west extensions of Metro Lines 17, 2, and 13 is well underway.

In recent years, nearly 10 new schools have opened in Qingpu, and the Qingpu Branch of Fudan University's Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital has completed roof-sealing.

A talent magnet, the district government offers a range of housing and subsidy incentives. So far, Qingpu has about 200,000 talent.