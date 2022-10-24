Cab-hailing services made easy for the elderly

Yingpu Subdistrict is helping its elderly cross the digital divide with a "taxi-hailing service with easy clicks."

Most elderly people find it difficult to use taxi-hailing applications, so Yingpu Subdistrict is helping its elderly cross the digital divide.

There are more than 5,700 people living in the subdistrict, with the elderly making up one-third of the population. A "taxi-hailing service with easy clicks" has been introduced.

Residents can quickly hail a cab via the service screen by entering their cell phone numbers or using face recognition. The information about the taxis accepting the order is displayed on the screen.

Li Yanli

For seniors, using cab-hailing apps can be difficult with inputs of a map location, destination address and online payment. It can be more challenging than using WeChat and Douyin.

Elderly residents will find the new smart service easier, more convenient, and more effective as it eliminates the need for registration, map placement and destination address input.

The subdistrict has so far put the service screens at a number of locations, including the Yingzhong community, the community cultural activity center and the community affairs service center.

The installation plan is intended to include more places, which will help more senior citizens.