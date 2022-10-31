﻿
Rest areas set up for deliverymen, cabbies

Nanxiang Town has set up 56 rest areas in local Party service stations, businesses, shopping malls and gas stations to serve deliverymen and ride-hailing drivers.
Nanxiang Town has set up 56 rest areas in local Party service stations, businesses, shopping malls and gas stations to serve deliverymen and ride-hailing drivers.

The rest areas provide couch, water, free reading and emergency supplies and practice 24 functional scenarios, including skill training, legal aid, fitness, child care and ticketing for holiday rush.

At 12:30pm, deliveryman Liu Zhiguo visited a rest area in the Party service station on Baoxiang Road, after finishing work nearby in the morning.

During the lunch break, he took a rest, drank water and read books here.

Yu Chao

Two deliverymen have a light chat during the lunch break.

"Previously, you had to either go back to the company or your home, or sit at the roadside for a while. It is now more convenient to enjoy the noon break," Liu said.

The rest areas are mainly set in places deliverymen and ride-hailing drivers frequent, so that they can enjoy the services and convenience in the vicinity.

"We also hope that they will actively participate in our social governance," said Sun Zheng, a member of the Party Committee of Nanxiang Town.

In addition, Nanxiang Town has customized WeChat mini-programs to collect feedback and suggestions.

