﻿
Feature / District

Commercial entities see rise in online, offline spending

﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  12:36 UTC+8, 2022-10-31       0
Twenty-five key commercial entities in Jiading District generated increased sales volume during the 14 days from September 24 to October 7, up 27.3 percent from last year.
﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  12:36 UTC+8, 2022-10-31       0

TWENTY-FIVE key commercial entities in Jiading District generated a total sales volume of 3.15 billion yuan (US$434 million) during the 14 days from September 24 to October 7, up 27.3 percent year on year, the district's commission of commerce revealed recently.

As September and October are the traditional peak shopping months, Jiading's retail scene is reviving after the COVID-19 pandemic wanes. Its large shopping complexes have been performing well, due to an improved commercial layout in the district and the holiday spending fad.

According to statistics, the Incity Mega Mall in Nanxiang Town received an average daily customer flow of over 100,000, whereas the Life-Hub in Anting Town registered more than 60,000 during the National Day holiday from October 1 to 7.

Commercial entities see rise in online, offline spending
Li Pin

Xita Laotaitai Barbecue at Baolong Plaza in Malu Town attracted a large crowd of diners during the National Day holiday.

Xita Laotaitai Barbecue opened its first store in Jiading at Baolong Plaza in Malu Town, attracting a large crowd of diners.

"In the peak time, our store had a daily sales revenue of more than 80,000 yuan. We're constantly refilling tables with new customers. As the majority of our customers arrive in the evening, we're considering extending our operating hours," said He Xiaoqi, the store manager.

Subsidy incentives also boosted the district's home appliances and automobile consumption.

Customers who visited Yolo Electronics outlet in Jiading enjoyed a 10 percent government subsidy plus the store's own 10 percent discount on green home appliances. Refrigerators, washing machines and dishwashers ranked as the top 3 popular items in the store.

Commercial entities see rise in online, offline spending
Li Pin

The Volvo booth at the Nanxiang Town Incity Mega Mall has seen brisk sales.

"Sales volume registered in the first three days of the National Day holiday surpassed that of the entire September and half of our customers benefited from the subsidies," said Ma Junjie, the store manager.

The district's automobile stores saw a rise in sales numbers during the holiday as well.

Ten new-energy vehicle brands at Incity Mega Mall saw a notable rise in both booking and sales.

Other 4S stores, like the Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Volvo stores on Chengliu Road M. and Rising Auto in Anting's auto city, also enjoyed an increase in sales.

In addition to a recovery in performance at its brick-and-mortar stores, the district is also seeing its online sales continue to rise, with Yuanmai Trading (JD.com), Poizon, Alibaba, LVmama and Jia.com jointly spearheading the sales volume.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
National Day holiday
Volvo
Alibaba
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     