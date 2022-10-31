Commercial entities see rise in online, offline spending

Twenty-five key commercial entities in Jiading District generated increased sales volume during the 14 days from September 24 to October 7, up 27.3 percent from last year.

TWENTY-FIVE key commercial entities in Jiading District generated a total sales volume of 3.15 billion yuan (US$434 million) during the 14 days from September 24 to October 7, up 27.3 percent year on year, the district's commission of commerce revealed recently.

As September and October are the traditional peak shopping months, Jiading's retail scene is reviving after the COVID-19 pandemic wanes. Its large shopping complexes have been performing well, due to an improved commercial layout in the district and the holiday spending fad.

According to statistics, the Incity Mega Mall in Nanxiang Town received an average daily customer flow of over 100,000, whereas the Life-Hub in Anting Town registered more than 60,000 during the National Day holiday from October 1 to 7.

Li Pin

Xita Laotaitai Barbecue opened its first store in Jiading at Baolong Plaza in Malu Town, attracting a large crowd of diners.

"In the peak time, our store had a daily sales revenue of more than 80,000 yuan. We're constantly refilling tables with new customers. As the majority of our customers arrive in the evening, we're considering extending our operating hours," said He Xiaoqi, the store manager.

Subsidy incentives also boosted the district's home appliances and automobile consumption.

Customers who visited Yolo Electronics outlet in Jiading enjoyed a 10 percent government subsidy plus the store's own 10 percent discount on green home appliances. Refrigerators, washing machines and dishwashers ranked as the top 3 popular items in the store.

Li Pin

"Sales volume registered in the first three days of the National Day holiday surpassed that of the entire September and half of our customers benefited from the subsidies," said Ma Junjie, the store manager.

The district's automobile stores saw a rise in sales numbers during the holiday as well.

Ten new-energy vehicle brands at Incity Mega Mall saw a notable rise in both booking and sales.

Other 4S stores, like the Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Volvo stores on Chengliu Road M. and Rising Auto in Anting's auto city, also enjoyed an increase in sales.

In addition to a recovery in performance at its brick-and-mortar stores, the district is also seeing its online sales continue to rise, with Yuanmai Trading (JD.com), Poizon, Alibaba, LVmama and Jia.com jointly spearheading the sales volume.