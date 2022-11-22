﻿
Feature / District

New centers treat cognitive disorders for aging residents

﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  18:48 UTC+8, 2022-11-22       0
Minhang District opens three new facilities focused on the treatment of cognitive impairment in elderly citizens, with comprehensive services from mental counseling to recovery.
﻿ Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  18:48 UTC+8, 2022-11-22       0

Xinzhuang Town of Minhang District, one of Shanghai's first batch of pilot communities to provide services for residents with cognitive impairments, has set up three day-care centers for seniors with cognitive disorders, providing them with catering, life care, recovery, entertainment and mental consulting services.

The three day-care centers are the Kangcheng Community Cognitive Impairment Patient Day-care Center, Qinxin Cognitive Disorder Patient Day-care Center and the Lumei Day-care Center.

New centers treat cognitive disorders for aging residents
Ti Gong

Kangcheng Community Cognitive Impairment Patient Day-care Center

Graying population

As Shanghai gradually enters an aging society, more elders and their families are facing cognitive issues.

A 65-year-old Xinzhuang resident surnamed Su used to be a chief financial officer of a listed company before her retirement, while successfully managing her domestic affairs.

However, in recent years, she felt that "she was aging quickly with her memory in decline." She can still manage her own life, but would frequently add too much salt into dishes, leave her floor half swept, write the wrong Chinese characters, or even forget her home address.

She was later diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

Though sticking to medical treatment, Su was upset about her condition and felt reluctant to communicate. She would blink her eyes and laugh loudly to hide her embarrassment when she failed to answer simple questions.

Su visited the Kangcheng Community Cognitive Impairment Patient Day-care Center in July 2021 and received a tailor-made recovery plan that included attention and coordination training, language training and easy household chores.

New centers treat cognitive disorders for aging residents
Ti Gong

Qinxin Cognitive Disorder Patient Day-care Center

Improvement delight

Su is now able to recite her home address, remember her friends' names and repeat a series of numbers in reverse. The seemingly trivial improvements delight her family.

The three day-care centers in Xinzhuang have been actively carrying out community intervention by screening over 2,000 elderly citizens. After gaining data on the cognitive conditions, they then monitor those with potential risks and mild cognitive impairments, and offer non-medical intervention training and early-stage care services.

The centers also launch popularization programs on cognitive disorder prevention annually.

New centers treat cognitive disorders for aging residents
Ti Gong

Lumei Day-care Center

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Minhang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     