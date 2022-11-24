Songjiang firm's wind power project in Kazakhstan goes into full operation

The renewable energy solution provider is expected to deliver 330 million kwh clean, pollution-free electricity and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 320,000 tons annually.

A wind power project in east Kazakhstan, invested and constructed by a Songjiang-based company, was put into full operation recently.

The project Abay100MW (megawatt) by Universal Energy, a renewable energy solution provider, is expected to deliver 330 million kilowatt-hour clean, pollution-free electricity and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 320,000 tons every year. Ten kilometers away is another of the Songjiang company's wind power project, Abay50MW, that is currently under construction. This will generate 160 million KWH green electricity and cut CO2 emissions by 94,000 tons when completed.

The winter in Kazakhstan is severely cold with the lowest temperature reaching 20 degrees Celsius below zero, and it leaves only five months for construction every year.

The Abay100MW project, started last year, features Envision Energy's EN-141/3.2 wind turbines. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Universal Energy has adopted the "co-development" model of "100 percent Made in China, 100 percent Construction in Kazakhstan," which helped ensure quick work resumption.

So far, the Universal Energy has invested and constructed six plants in Kazakhstan with a total capacity of 380MW, among which four have been put into commercial operation that deliver 930 million KWH clean electricity. When all the plants go online, they will work to reduce 900,000 tons of carbon emissions every year, and meet the needs of about 600,000 households for low-cost, environmentally friendly and sustainable electricity.

The projects in Kazakhstan also bring 1.8 billion yuan in exports of China-grown photovoltaic, wind power and other related equipment. "We will continue to respond to 'the Belt and Road Initiative," strive to bring more high-quality green energy projects with high standards, and make our contribution to promote cooperation and technological exchanges between China and Kazakhstan," said Nan Yi, founder, chairman & chief executive officer.