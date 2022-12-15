﻿
Feature / District

Campaign launched in suburban district to increase cybersecurity

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:17 UTC+8, 2022-12-15       0
Qingpu District initiates a campaign to protect online privacy, while cracking down on Internet fraud and vulgarity. The move aims to increase cybersecurity and ensure safety.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:17 UTC+8, 2022-12-15       0
Campaign launched in suburban district to increase cybersecurity
Ti Gong

Qingpu District makes a call on the public to safeguard a healthy and safe Internet surging environment.

Qingpu District on Thursday launched a campaign on Internet security, covering areas such as the protection of personal information and crackdown on cyberspace crimes.

By establishing a cyberspace communication platform, the district will step up efforts to raise the public awareness of Internet management, abiding by cyberspace regulations and boycotting Internet vulgarity.

Activities will be held on cyberspace security, and netizens should not spread rumors or infringe the privacy of others while surfing the Internet, particularly amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the district government said.

The district will beef up crackdowns on dishonest acts on the Internet and practices of spreading information online that violates social morality, the district government said.

The district government said it will work together with social media to safeguard a healthy and safe Internet surging environment.

The event was broadcast online, attracting over 150,000 viewers.

Campaign launched in suburban district to increase cybersecurity
Ti Gong

Display boards on cybersecurity to raise public awareness

As of June, China's netizens grew to approximately 1.05 billion, with the ratio of Internet access coverage nationwide reaching 74.4 percent, according to a report released by the China Internet Network Information Center (CNNIC).

China's underage Internet users topped 183 million by 2020, according to a 2021 report jointly issued by the CNNIC and the Chinese Communist Youth League Central Committee.

Various sectors of society, including the government, schools and enterprises, are making joint efforts to strengthen cybersecurity for the public, particularly digital natives who are being brought up during the age of digital technology, Xinhua news agency reported.

China's first cybersecurity law, which took effect in 2017, served as a cornerstone in regulating cyberspace. The law includes provisions that protect personal information, crack down on online fraud, and protect key information infrastructures, it reported.

Between April 2021 and July 2022, authorities cracked about 594,000 telecom and online fraud cases nationwide, blocked 4 million suspicious websites and intercepted 2.81 billion scam phone calls, according to China's Ministry of Public Security.

On June 1, 2021, the revised law on the protection of minors took effect with a newly-added chapter dedicated to juvenile protection in cyberspace, according to Xinhua News Agency.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     