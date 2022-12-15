Campaign launched in suburban district to increase cybersecurity

Qingpu District initiates a campaign to protect online privacy, while cracking down on Internet fraud and vulgarity. The move aims to increase cybersecurity and ensure safety.

Qingpu District on Thursday launched a campaign on Internet security, covering areas such as the protection of personal information and crackdown on cyberspace crimes.

By establishing a cyberspace communication platform, the district will step up efforts to raise the public awareness of Internet management, abiding by cyberspace regulations and boycotting Internet vulgarity.

Activities will be held on cyberspace security, and netizens should not spread rumors or infringe the privacy of others while surfing the Internet, particularly amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the district government said.

The district will beef up crackdowns on dishonest acts on the Internet and practices of spreading information online that violates social morality, the district government said.

The district government said it will work together with social media to safeguard a healthy and safe Internet surging environment.



As of June, China's netizens grew to approximately 1.05 billion, with the ratio of Internet access coverage nationwide reaching 74.4 percent, according to a report released by the China Internet Network Information Center (CNNIC).

China's underage Internet users topped 183 million by 2020, according to a 2021 report jointly issued by the CNNIC and the Chinese Communist Youth League Central Committee.

Various sectors of society, including the government, schools and enterprises, are making joint efforts to strengthen cybersecurity for the public, particularly digital natives who are being brought up during the age of digital technology, Xinhua news agency reported.

China's first cybersecurity law, which took effect in 2017, served as a cornerstone in regulating cyberspace. The law includes provisions that protect personal information, crack down on online fraud, and protect key information infrastructures, it reported.

Between April 2021 and July 2022, authorities cracked about 594,000 telecom and online fraud cases nationwide, blocked 4 million suspicious websites and intercepted 2.81 billion scam phone calls, according to China's Ministry of Public Security.

On June 1, 2021, the revised law on the protection of minors took effect with a newly-added chapter dedicated to juvenile protection in cyberspace, according to Xinhua News Agency.