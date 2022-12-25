﻿
Feature / District

Veteran photographer turns focus on Songjiang

﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  20:14 UTC+8, 2022-12-25       0
Photographer Chen Haiwen once again turns his camera on Shanghai after 20 years, and this time he focuses on the city's cultural origin Songjiang District.
﻿ Tan Weiyun
Tan Weiyun
  20:14 UTC+8, 2022-12-25       0

Photographer Chen Haiwen once again turns his camera on Shanghai after 20 years, and this time he focuses on the city's cultural origin Songjiang District.

"It's a huge surprise to me that Songjiang has changed so dramatically over the decades. It's no longer the place I used to know," he said.

Chen, 64, made a splash in art circles through his series "Shanghai" 20 years ago. He took pictures of more than 2,000 old Shanghai factories, documenting their ups and downs in the city's urban development. "It's been my lifelong mission to chronicle Shanghai's growth and transformation with images," the veteran lensman pointed out. "Now it's time for me to look back at the city again."

Veteran photographer turns focus on Songjiang
Chen Haiwen and his team / Ti Gong

Guangfulin Cultural Relics Park in the golden twilight

Veteran photographer turns focus on Songjiang
Chen Haiwen and his team / Ti Gong

An craftsman is making straw lions, a Songjiang folk tradition to be displayed in festivals.

Veteran photographer turns focus on Songjiang
Chen Haiwen and his team / Ti Gong

Folk musicians are giving performances in a historic house.

Songjiang is one very important stop in his photographic project. But when he zooms in on the suburban district, the stereotypes he had about the place are smashed. "Songjiang is more than rice paddies, watertowns and brick houses. It's ancient and traditional, but it's young and modern at the same time," he noted.

The place's past, present and future are kept between the shutter clicks. He photographs Guangfulin Cultural Relics Park in the golden twilight, an old craftsman making a straw dragon, the busy work scenes in high-tech companies, and the slow-paced local life in the back lanes. He even drove two hours to snap the moment when two tramcars, Songjiang's iconic transport, met each other in front of a bustling shopping square.

The visual impact is the first thing that catches the photographer's eyes. He uses drones to take aerial pictures of the London-themed Thames Town, the Pit Hotel built 88 meters below the ground of an abandoned quarry, and the golf courses. "When I was working in Thames Town, I sometimes felt like I was walking in Richmond on the real Thames, London," Chen said.

He also captures how ordinary people live. One of Chen's favorite works is a snapshot that depicts locals having afternoon tea in the 500-year-old Prime Minister's Mansion. The modern lifestyle echoes with the traditional Chinese architecture behind, which unveils a new aesthetic scene in the picture.

What astonishes Chen most is the futuristic vibe in ancient Songjiang. He and his team ventured into high-tech companies and young start-ups. "I felt the great energy of these young people, who're positive, self-assertive and ambitious," he said about the days spent at Giant Network, an online game developer based in Songjiang.

In another photo, two rainbows meet in the middle of the sky above Songjiang University Town, like a bridge linking the district's past, present and future.

Veteran photographer turns focus on Songjiang
Chen Haiwen and his team / Ti Gong

busy work scene in Giant Network

Veteran photographer turns focus on Songjiang
Chen Haiwen and his team / Ti Gong

Two tramcars, Songjiang's iconic transport, meet each other in front of a bustling shopping square.

Veteran photographer turns focus on Songjiang
Chen Haiwen and his team / Ti Gong

People are having afternoon tea in the 500-year-old Prime Minister's Mansion.

Veteran photographer turns focus on Songjiang
Chen Haiwen and his team / Ti Gong

A bird's-eye view of the Thames Town

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Songjiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     