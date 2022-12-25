Sheshan Hill resort, New Year's Ascend event chosen as delta tourism destinations

The Sheshan Hill National Tourist Resort and New Year's Ascend event have both been selected as the Yangtze River Delta's tourism destinations for the region's tourism carnival.

The Sheshan Hill National Tourist Resort and New Year's Ascend event in Songjiang District have both been selected as the Yangtze River Delta's tourism destinations for the region's tourism carnival launched by the tourism bureaus of Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui provinces.

As the national-level city tourist resort approved by China's State Council, the Sheshan Hill Tourist Resort in the northwest of Songjiang covers an area of 64.08 square kilometers.

The hill with 12 summits, stretches 13 kilometers from the southwest to northeast, adding a unique green mountain scenery to the plains of Shanghai. Its altitude of 100.8 meters on the western peak is the city's highest point, known as the "Top of Shanghai."

Ti Gong

It contains a national forest park, the hill's east and west gardens, Tianma Hill Garden and Xiaokunshan Garden.

It has recommended four venues as highlights of its sports tourism: The Tianma Racing Circuit, Shanghai Sheshan International Golf Club, Tianma Country Club and the Smurfs Park.

In addition to its entertainment venues, the tourist resort has held a series of intriguing sports activities, including the Sheshan Half Marathon and Sheshan Orienteering.

New Year's Ascend is a tradition for many in Shanghai to climb the Sheshan Hill to greet the first rays of the sun in the New Year.

For mountain climbers, it is a battle between man and nature, which tests people's strength, stamina and will. The upward process is like overcoming difficulties in life, and the biggest reward is reaching the pinnacle.

But when you make the ascent, don't forget to enjoy the views on the way up. Climbers are often split into two teams after reaching the 360-step terrace. One team can choose to climb straight up to the hilltop observatory; the other team can meander their way up through woods and enjoy some morning fresh air.

Once they reach the top, they write their names on a signature wall or leave their New Year wishes on sticker boards. They also tie red ribbons around a few ancient trees for blessing.

Started in 2007, the climbing event has attracted an increasing number of participants from all over Shanghai and other parts of the country. When online registration kicks off at each year's end, the 5,000 slots are often snatched up in minutes.