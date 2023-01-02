﻿
Feature / District

Historic town honored as hotspot for sports, fitness facilities

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  12:45 UTC+8, 2023-01-02       0
Zhujiajiao Town in Qingpu District has been awarded among the first batch of Shanghai's sports and fitness demonstration subdistricts and towns of the year in 2022.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  12:45 UTC+8, 2023-01-02       0

Zhujiajiao Town in Qingpu District has been named among the first batch of Shanghai's sports and fitness demonstration subdistricts and towns of the year by the Shanghai Sports Bureau.

It received the award together with another 16 subdistricts and towns in Shanghai.

The title is a comprehensive honor in community sports in Shanghai, according to the bureau.

Covering 136.85 square kilometers with a permanent population of 101,500, Zhujiajiao is known as a famous historical and cultural town in the nation for its unique and rich cultural history.

In pursuit of personalized and diversified sports and cultural spaces, it is creating a sound fitness environment for its people.

The town boasts a number of fitness-related public facilities, which mainly include the Zhujiajiao Sports Park, the Shenxiang Culture and Sports Center, Zhuxi Park Fitness Square, and Shenxiang Citizens' Square.

Historic town honored as hotspot for sports, fitness facilities

A student team at last year's Dragon and Lion Dance Championships in Zhujiajiao

It also has 110 fitness venues, 10 fitness tracks, 14 basketball courts, five gateball courts and one soccer field. It is home to Qingxi Country Park and a walkway circling the Dianshan Lake.

The per capita space of sports venues of the town has reached 9.47 square meters.

The town has 204 sports and fitness teams with about 6,000 members, covering a wide range of activities such as dragon boat, cycling, Mulan boxing and dragon dance.

Sports venues at all six middle and primary schools in Zhujiajiao are open to the public on weekends and spare time on working days to satisfy the growing need of local residents.

About 50 sports games are held in Zhujiajiao every year. Athletes from the town have also won honors at various national or municipal-level competitions such as dragon boat races, canoeing, sailing and martial arts.

The physical fitness monitoring station at the Zhujiajiao Community Culture Center provides free monitoring services for the public, raising their awareness of physical health and scientific fitness concepts.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Zhujiajiao
Dianshan Lake
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     