Historic town honored as hotspot for sports, fitness facilities

Zhujiajiao Town in Qingpu District has been named among the first batch of Shanghai's sports and fitness demonstration subdistricts and towns of the year by the Shanghai Sports Bureau.

It received the award together with another 16 subdistricts and towns in Shanghai.

The title is a comprehensive honor in community sports in Shanghai, according to the bureau.

Covering 136.85 square kilometers with a permanent population of 101,500, Zhujiajiao is known as a famous historical and cultural town in the nation for its unique and rich cultural history.

In pursuit of personalized and diversified sports and cultural spaces, it is creating a sound fitness environment for its people.

The town boasts a number of fitness-related public facilities, which mainly include the Zhujiajiao Sports Park, the Shenxiang Culture and Sports Center, Zhuxi Park Fitness Square, and Shenxiang Citizens' Square.

It also has 110 fitness venues, 10 fitness tracks, 14 basketball courts, five gateball courts and one soccer field. It is home to Qingxi Country Park and a walkway circling the Dianshan Lake.

The per capita space of sports venues of the town has reached 9.47 square meters.

The town has 204 sports and fitness teams with about 6,000 members, covering a wide range of activities such as dragon boat, cycling, Mulan boxing and dragon dance.

Sports venues at all six middle and primary schools in Zhujiajiao are open to the public on weekends and spare time on working days to satisfy the growing need of local residents.

About 50 sports games are held in Zhujiajiao every year. Athletes from the town have also won honors at various national or municipal-level competitions such as dragon boat races, canoeing, sailing and martial arts.

The physical fitness monitoring station at the Zhujiajiao Community Culture Center provides free monitoring services for the public, raising their awareness of physical health and scientific fitness concepts.