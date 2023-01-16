New year kicks off with slew of development projects

Songjiang is working at full capacity in the new year. Nine projects kicked off, seven were completed, and two were put into operation on the first workday of 2023.

Shanghai Huirong Electronic Products Remanufacturing Co Ltd started the first-phase construction of its global maintenance and repair center for ICT (information and communications technology) products.

The project covers an area of about 8,000 square meters with a total investment of 200 million yuan (US$30 million). When completed, it is estimated to have an annual output value of more than 500 million yuan, and generate a tax revenue of 14.4 million yuan for the suburban district.

The global center will offer maintenance service, testing, refurbishment and remanufacturing for high-end electronic appliances, such as computers, industrial robots, instruments, meters, monitoring equipment and others.

Ti Gong

Other key projects broke ground on the same day. These included the eco-green packaging system of Shanghai Yangsheng Print, Shanghai Super Silicon Research Institution, Life Science Study Center of Shanghai Beyotime Biotech, the expansion project of the refrigeration house of the Tsingtao Beer, among others.

Seven projects that reached the completion stage mainly belonged to bio-tech and pharmaceutical companies. Shanghai Wanlihua Bio-tech's biological agent research center, with an investment of 200 million yuan, is estimated to produce an annual output value of more than 800 million yuan. Shanghai Titan Technology's new R&D center of biological consumables and reagents, covering 2.5 hectares, will create a yearly output value of 400 million yuan.

At the same time, a batch of projects has been put into full operation, such as the fluid and biological process system R&D and manufacturing center of Austar Group, a technology-based pharmaceutical engineering solution provider, and the first construction phase of the Shanghai CEC Information Harbor, a 3-billion-yuan investment co-launched by China Electronics Corp and China Electronics Optics Valley Union.